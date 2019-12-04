T-Mobile rolled out its nationwide 5G network earlier this week, becoming the first major U.S. carrier to do so. The first two 5G-enabled smartphones that it is selling are the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G. While the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are currently shipping with Android 9 Pie-based One UI 1.5, T-Mobile's Note 10+ 5G will ship with the latest Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out of the box.

The information was confirmed in a tweet by by Des Smith, Director of Creative Content and Social Media at T-Mobile. This makes the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G Samsung's first phone to ship with its latest One UI 2.0 right out of the box. While Samsung has started pushing the stable Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update for the Galaxy S10 series phones, the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are still running Android 9 Pie-based One UI 1.5.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, which is currently available for pre-order via T-Mobile's official website, is expected to begin shipping on December 6. Finance options for the 5G-enabled phones start from $36.12 per month for 36 months. You can even get another Note 10+ 5G for free when you purchase one and add a line. The OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, on the other hand, is available from $37.5 per month for 24 months.