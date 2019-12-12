In what can be described as a pleasant surprise, Samsung today began pushing the stable Android 10 update for its budget Galaxy M20 and M30 phones. According to the official update roadmap shared by the company on the Samsung Members app, Android 10 was slated to be rolled out to both phones in January.

As per the folks at SamMobile, the Android 10 update arrives as veersion M205FDDU3CSL4 for the Galaxy M20 and M305FDDU3CSL4 for the Galaxy M30. While the update is currently rolling out to users only in India, that should change within a week or two.

Along with the new Android 10 and One UI 2.0 features, the update comes with the latest December security patch as well. The update weighs in at nearly 1.3GB in terms of size, which isn't surprise since it brings several new features and enhancements. Once you have installed the update on your device, you will also need to individually update some apps like Calculator, Samsung Internet, Samsung Health, and Samsung Notes.

In case you haven't received an update notification yet, you can try checking for the update manually by opening the Settings app and tapping on Software update > Download and Install. As with any major update, it may take at least a few days for it to become widely available.

Now that the Android 10 update rollout has begun for the Galaxy M series as well, we can expect the company to soon begin pushing the stable update for the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ in at least few markets before the end of the year.