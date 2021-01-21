What you need to know
- A new rumor claims Samsung will finally launch a successor to the Galaxy A80 this year.
- The phone is expected to launch as the Galaxy A82.
- It is likely to have a similar flip-up camera as its predecessor.
The Galaxy A80, which was launched in April 2019, was Samsung's first phone with an all-screen display – made possible by a rotating camera module. According to a new report from Dutch tech site GalaxyClub, Samsung is working on a successor to the Galaxy A80, called the Galaxy A82.
Aside from its marketing name, the report doesn't reveal much else about the upcoming phone. Like most other 2021 Galaxy A series phones, the Galaxy A82 will offer 5G connectivity. However, it is unclear if the phone will have an identical flip-up camera as its predecessor.
Since the Galaxy A82 5G will be positioned above the Galaxy A72 5G, we can expect it to be powered by a much more powerful chipset than the Snapdragon 730G inside the Galaxy A80. The international variants of the phone will likely use Samsung's 5nm Exynos 1080, while the North American variants could be powered by a Snapdragon 700-series chipset instead.
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G
The Galaxy A71 5G is currently the flag bearer for Samsung's popular Galaxy A series. Unlike the more affordable Galaxy A51 5G, the A71 5G has Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G processor and comes with a capable 64MP primary camera. It also offers impressive battery life and a vibrant AMOLED screen.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
It finally happened — you can now get iMessage on Android
A new universal chat app called Beeper promises to finally bring iMessage to Android, Windows, and Linux platforms. The team behind the app includes Pebble founder Eric Migicovsky.
Ready for Android 11? Here's when your phone will get the latest update
There's a lot to look forward to with Android 11, but when will your phone actually get it? Here's everything we know!
Is 25W charging a deal-breaker for the Galaxy S21?
Wired charge speeds are limited to just 25W on the Galaxy S21 family. Is this a deal-breaker for you?
These Galaxy S21 Plus screen protectors will keep your display looking good
The Galaxy S21 family of devices has finally launched, which means its time to find some of the best accessories. After picking up a case, you're probably going to want to go ahead and snag a screen protector to provide some added protection over what Samsung has pre-installed on the device.