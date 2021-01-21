The Galaxy A80, which was launched in April 2019, was Samsung's first phone with an all-screen display – made possible by a rotating camera module. According to a new report from Dutch tech site GalaxyClub, Samsung is working on a successor to the Galaxy A80, called the Galaxy A82.

Aside from its marketing name, the report doesn't reveal much else about the upcoming phone. Like most other 2021 Galaxy A series phones, the Galaxy A82 will offer 5G connectivity. However, it is unclear if the phone will have an identical flip-up camera as its predecessor.

Since the Galaxy A82 5G will be positioned above the Galaxy A72 5G, we can expect it to be powered by a much more powerful chipset than the Snapdragon 730G inside the Galaxy A80. The international variants of the phone will likely use Samsung's 5nm Exynos 1080, while the North American variants could be powered by a Snapdragon 700-series chipset instead.