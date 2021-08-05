What you need to know
- Press renders of Samsung's Galaxy A52s have leaked online.
- Aside from a new color option, the upcoming mid-ranger will look nearly identical to the Galaxy A52.
- The phone is rumored to feature Qualcomm's 6nm Snapdragon 778G processor.
Samsung is soon expected to launch a refreshed version of the Galaxy A52, one of its best cheap Android phones. The first official renders of the upcoming Galaxy A52 have now surfaced, courtesy of leaker Roland Quandt.
As you can see in the renders below, the Galaxy A52s will look nearly identical to the existing Galaxy A52. It has the same Infinity-O display, middle metal frame, and a large camera bump at the rear. The phone is tipped to be available in four color options at launch: Black, White, Violet, and Mint Green. Out of the four colors, only the Mint Green option happens to be new.
In the hardware department, the Galaxy A52s is tipped to pack Qualcomm's powerful new Snapdragon 778G chipset, which is a big upgrade over the Snapdragon 720G chipset inside the Galaxy A52. The Snapdragon 778G is also more powerful than the 8nm Snapdragon 750G chipset powering the Galaxy A52 5G.
Aside from a more powerful chipset, the Galaxy A52s may not bring any other significant upgrades. It is rumored to come with the same 64MP main sensor, a 6.5-inch high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, 128GB of internal storage, and support for 25W fast charging.
Support pages for the Galaxy A52s are already live on Samsung's German website, so it is likely to be formally announced sometime later this quarter.
