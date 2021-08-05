Samsung is soon expected to launch a refreshed version of the Galaxy A52, one of its best cheap Android phones. The first official renders of the upcoming Galaxy A52 have now surfaced, courtesy of leaker Roland Quandt.

As you can see in the renders below, the Galaxy A52s will look nearly identical to the existing Galaxy A52. It has the same Infinity-O display, middle metal frame, and a large camera bump at the rear. The phone is tipped to be available in four color options at launch: Black, White, Violet, and Mint Green. Out of the four colors, only the Mint Green option happens to be new.