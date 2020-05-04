Samsung took the mid-range smartphone market by storm last year with its impressive Galaxy A50 handset — a phone that struck an excellent balance of specs, features, and price. The company has since followed it up this year with the Galaxy A51, but up until now, it's only been sold at select carriers in the U.S.

As of May 4, however, that's changing. From this point forward, you can now buy the Galaxy A51 completely unlocked for use on any carrier in the country.

You can purchase the Galaxy A51 in its unlocked flavor from either Samsung's website or Amazon, and no matter which one you pick, you'll get a free pair of Galaxy Buds with your purchase. These aren't the newer Galaxy Buds+ that launched alongside the Galaxy S20 family, but they still hold up as competent true wireless buds for casual listening.

Going back to the A51, there's plenty on board to keep you busy. Some key specs for the phone include Samsung's own Exynos 9611 processor, four rear cameras, a 4,000 mAh battery, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Also present is a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, which looks fantastic for all of your games and movies.

If you're interested in picking up the phone for yourself or a family member, it'll set you back $400 or $16.67/month with 0% APR with Samsung Financing. If you have a phone to trade-in to Samsung, you can get the A51 for as little as $230. As if that and the free Galaxy Buds weren't enough, Samsung also throws in two months of YouTube Premium and six months of Spotify Premium — an extra value of over $80.