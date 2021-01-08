Smartphone manufacturers are trying to push 5G to lower and lower prices to make it more accessible. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 is the first 5G chipset in the company's 400-series, and other chipmakers are also focusing on more aggressive pricing. Samsung has been focused on having a smartphone for every price point, so it's only a matter of time before its own 5G smartphones start pushing budget territory. Leaks of the new Galaxy A32 suggest that it might happen sooner rather than later, but it won't be powered by a Qualcomm chip.

WinFuture obtained leaked images of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A32, which will be the latest 5G model under Samsung's mid-range A-series line up. The Galaxy A32 will come in several different color variants and joins a few other 5G capable A-series models which are among the best cheap Android phones you can buy today.

The design is somewhat reminiscent of last year's LG Velvet as there's no camera island like those found on Samsung's higher-end models, but instead, three of the camera sensors are lined top to bottom, followed by a fourth sensor to the side and the LED flash underneath it.

This isn't the first time the Galaxy A32 was leaked, although previous renders of the device were slightly different, with the fourth sensor placed underneath the LED module.

The cameras are expected to house a 48MP main sensor, an ultrawide-angle sensor, and a depth and macro lens. The LCD display is said to measure at 6.5-inches, and there will be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Powering the device will likely be the MediaTek Dimensity 720 which should bring support for sub-6GHz 5G networks. RAM will be set at a meager 4GB, while storage will be offered at 64GB or 128GB.

Availability is currently unknown, but it's likely to launch early this year alongside a 4G model of the Galaxy A32.