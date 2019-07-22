This past June, Samsung announced it was bringing a bunch of its Galaxy A phones to the United States. So far, we've see the Galaxy A50, A20, and A10e all make their way to AT&T. Now, T-Mobile is getting in on the action by announcing that it'll carry the more affordable Galaxy A20 and A10e.

The Galaxy A20 is the more impressive of the two phones, offering a 6.4-inch HD+ AMOLED display, octa-core Exynos 7884 processor, 3GB of RAM, 13MP + 5MP dual rear cameras, and a 4,000 mAh battery. With the Galaxy A10e, you're getting a smaller 5.83-inch display, Exynos 7884B CPU, 2GB of RAM, a single 8MP camera, and 3,000 mAh battery.

If you're interested in getting the phones on T-Mobile, sales begin on Friday, July 26 with the Galaxy A20 going for $250 while the A10e will set you back $175.

Alternatively, both phones are available for purchase right now on Metro by T-Mobile (formerly MetroPCS).

Metro has a pretty sweet promotion right now, too, giving you two Galaxy A20 handsets for free when you bring over your current phone numbers and activate two new lines of service.

