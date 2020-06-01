What you need to know
- Months after their availability on G Suite, Autocorrect and Smart Compose for Google Docs are finally making their way to G Suite for Education and Nonprofits.
- Autocorrect automatically correct any spelling and grammatical errors in your writing.
- Smart Compose, meanwhile, uses machine learning to suggest the rest of the sentence based on what you've written.
It's been over six months since Google first started testing Smart Compose and Autocorrect in Google Docs and over four months since the feature was made widely available to G Suite users in general, but the company has finally brought the features to G Suite for Education and Nonprofits.
First revealed for Gmail, Smart Compose uses machine learning for automatic sentence completion based on the current phrase you're typing in. The feature, Google says, is aimed at 'cutting back on repetitive writing while reducing the chance of spelling and grammatical errors. '
Autocorrect, meanwhile, is a slightly less revolutionary but still a very welcome addition to Google Docs and provides automated corrections for any spelling or grammatical errors you've made. Think Grammarly (or Microsoft's new Editor), but made specially for Google Docs. The corrected text will be underlined, with the option to revert the change, exactly like how Grammarly works.
Both features will be on by default, and the rollout is expected to be complete by June 30. Admin controls to turn off the features are, unfortunately, not available at launch (though end users can always turn them off individually), but Google is planning on adding that functionality by the start of the 2020/2021 academic year.
How to use Smart Compose for Gmail on the web
Google accidentally leaked the Android 11 beta to some Pixel owners
Instead of getting the June 2020 security patch, some Pixel owners were treated to a leaked build of the Android 11 beta. Here's what it looks like.
Shadow of Death 2 is what a mobile 2D hack-and-slash should be
For this week, we're taking a look at the Early Access sequel to the popular Shadow of Death. This 2D hack-and-slash is tons of fun, easy to pick up and play, and just generally a great time killer.
Everything you need to know about the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro
The newest OnePlus phones are here. Whether you want to read our full review, get familiar with all the specs, or anything else in between, here's everything you need to know about the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro!
Pixel Ripped 1995 brings classic pixel gaming to the Oculus Quest library
The Oculus Quest allows you to play VR games without requiring a PC, phone, or external sensors. Here's every game you can buy or download for free!su