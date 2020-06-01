It's been over six months since Google first started testing Smart Compose and Autocorrect in Google Docs and over four months since the feature was made widely available to G Suite users in general, but the company has finally brought the features to G Suite for Education and Nonprofits.

First revealed for Gmail, Smart Compose uses machine learning for automatic sentence completion based on the current phrase you're typing in. The feature, Google says, is aimed at 'cutting back on repetitive writing while reducing the chance of spelling and grammatical errors. '