The base Fubo plan costs $64.99 per month and includes more than 100 live channels you can watch at your leisure, while the Elite plan costs $79.99 and includes an additional 44 channels, upgraded cloud DVR, and more. The exact number of channels you'll receive does vary based on your location, though Fubo's website can show you all the channels you'll receive in each plan at a glance. A third plan includes only Spanish language TV channels for just $33 monthly. Plus, even more channels and features can be added to any of the plans for an additional monthly fee.

Featuring access to over 100 live channels, Fubo TV's monthly subscription plans have no hidden fees and don't make you sign a contract like a traditional cable company would. Fubo uses your location to include local channels with your monthly subscription as well where available, such as ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Univision, Telemundo, and The CW. If you find you're no longer using the service, you're able to end your subscription at any time with no penalty.

Though it may not be the most well-known live TV streaming service on the market, Fubo TV is actually one of the best available. Priced similarly to YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV, though packed with dozens of additional sports and entertainment channels, it's impossible to find a better place to stream the wide selection of live TV channels you can find on Fubo.

Fubo TV plans start at $65 monthly and include access to stream over 100 live TV channels with your subscription! There's also a tier with only Spanish-language channels available for only $33 monthly. Start your free trial now to check out the service before paying a cent.

What plans does Fubo TV have?

There are three plans to choose from at Fubo TV, starting at $64.99 with the Fubo Family plan. Along with over 100 live TV channels, you also gain access to a cloud DVR with 250 hours of storage space as well as the ability to watch on up to three devices at the same time. This tier incorporates a ton of sports channels like FS1 and FS2, NBCSN, NFL Network, Bein Sports, TUDN, CBS Sports Network, NBC Golf, and more, alongside news and entertainment channels like MSNBC, HGTV, Food Network, Lifetime, SYFY, Freeform, Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, MTV, CMT, CH1, BET, TLC, Comedy Central, and many more.

Meanwhile, Fubo's Elite plan costs $79.99 per month and includes 44 additional entertainment channels such as BET Her, Teen Nick, DIY Network, GSN, NBA TV, ESPNews, MTV Classic, Logo, Fuse, and more. You'll also have the cloud DVR storage space bumped up to 1,000 hours and be able to watch on up to five screens simultaneously instead of just three.

There's a third-option for Spanish-speaking audiences. The Latino Quarterly plan costs just $33 per month and only comes with the best Spanish language TV channels, such as ESPN HD Deportes, Unimás, Nat Geo Mundo, Discovery En Espanol, TUDN and 11 TUDNXtra channels, Galavisión, and more. This plan also includes 250 hours of cloud DVR storage and the ability to watch on up to three devices at once.

How can I get Fubo TV for free?

There are two free trials available at Fubo TV right now. You can sign up for either the Fubo Family plan or the Latino Quarterly plan and score your first seven days of access completely free. You'll need to enter your billing information to sign up, though you won't be charged until after your free 7-day trial has ended. You're able to cancel the trial at any time during the 7-day period without being charged if you don't want to stay subscribed.

Currently, there is no free trial available for the Fubo Elite plan.

What about Fubo TV deals?

Finding a Fubo TV deal is pretty rare. However, if you're interested in the Fubo Family plan, one way to save on your subscription is by paying for three months in advance. By subscribing on a quarterly basis instead of monthly, you'll upgrade your cloud DVR storage space to 1,000 hours and be able to watch on up to five screens simultaneously for the same monthly cost of $64.99.

What channels are on Fubo TV?

Fubo TV lets you watch over 100 channels with its base plan Fubo Family, though the exact number varies based on your location. With add-ons and additional channels available to purchase separately, you could potentially have access to more than 210 channels depending on where you live. Fubo's website has a channel list to show all the live TV channels you'll be able to watch in your current area.

What local channels does Fubo TV have?

Fubo TV uses your location so you can stream local TV channels in your area, such as ABC, FOX, NBC, CBS, The CW, Telemundo, and Univision. That means where you live will determine whether some of these are actually available or not. Use the Fubo TV channel guide on its website to see which local channels you'll be able to stream.

How can I watch Fubo TV?

This streaming service is a stellar choice for families as it offers the ability to watch on up to five screens simultaneously. Simply download the Fubo TV app on your device of choice to begin streaming anywhere you go. Whether you want to watch on your Samsung smart TV at home, on an Android or iOS smartphone or tablet, or even with a Fire TV Stick or Roku Streaming Stick while you're traveling, you'll never have to miss a game or an episode of your favorite show ever again. Other devices you can watch Fubo TV on include Apple TV, Xbox consoles, your computer, and Chromecast.