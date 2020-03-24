Best answer: Frozen 2 is not available in the UK at launch on Disney+ but it will be coming to the service eventually, currently scheduled for July 17. Frozen 2 can be
No joy for British Frozen fans
Frozen 2 is one of the hottest movies on the planet and British fans have had to wait longer than folks in the U.S. to even be able to buy a copy. Alas, that's the only way to watch it for a while, too.
Despite being brought to Disney+ early in some territories, when opening up Disney+ in the UK and searching for Frozen 2 you're presented with this message:
"Due to existing agreements this title will be available on July 17, 2020."
Frustrating, for sure, especially given the number of people now stuck at home for the foreseeable future. Disney+ does at least have a ton of other content available at launch though, including the original Frozen.
Digital and blu-ray purchases only for now
Of course Disney+, however awesome, isn't the only place to watch Frozen 2. It's already available to purchase digitally from stores such as Amazon, Google Play and iTunes.
A physical release comes a little behind, currently scheduled for March 30, on DVD, Blu-Ray and 4K UHD Blu-Ray.
