Frictional Games I Am TasiSource: Frictional Games

What you need to know

  • Frictional Games are the developers of horror games like Soma or Amnesia: The Dark Descent.
  • Frictional has been teasing some new game for a few weeks now.
  • A new unlisted video shows a brief clip of what could be this next game, while a woman says "I am Tasi."

Recently, Frictional Games has been teasing some sort of new project with a series of ARG clues and unlisted videos. The latest teaser however, is something far more concrete. It's a video, simply called I am Tasi. The short video has a woman telling herself "I am Tasi" before we get a very brief glimpse of what could be the setting for the game.

Get protected with deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN, Surfshark & more

You can see the unlisted video below.

Given the studio's history, it will almost certainly be a horror title of some type. Exactly what it is about, or even what the name of the game will be, remains to be seen. We'll continue to provide updates as time goes on.

Load up

PlayStation Store Gift Card

Easy to stock up

PlayStation gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes, and more on the PlayStation Store. They also come in a wide variety of denominations.

Get More PlayStation

Sony PlayStation

The Jiggle Physics Podcast is new, and it's all about games

Jiggle Physics Art

Every week, the Jiggle Physics podcast brings you the latest news and hot takes from around the games industry with familiar co-hosts and special guests. We cover PlayStation, Nintendo, Xbox, and everything in between.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe on Spotify: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.