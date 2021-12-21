The Frame is unique in that it doesn't look like your normal TV. Samsung instead designed it to look like a picture frame, and as a result you get a TV that's meant to be hung on a wall the same way you would for framed artwork. Samsung even lets you select the bezel finish so that the TV is able to seamlessly blend in with the rest of your artwork.

The best feature, however, is that The Frame actually turns into a picture frame when it's off, showcasing artwork from a portfolio selected by Samsung that includes over 1,400 artworks from the best galleries in the world — or you can just use your own photos. It has sensors to automatically adjust the lighting of the artwork based on the ambient light in the room, and it is a very cool way to use the TV when it's off.

Now, once you switch on The Frame, you get a vibrant 4K panel that uses Samsung's excellent QLED tech to deliver incredible contrast and brightness levels. I used several of Samsung's QLED-based TVs, and they deliver better picture quality than regular LEDs, coming close to what you get with an OLED but being just that much more affordable.

On that subject, Samsung is heavily discounting The Frame right now, with the 55-inch model available for just $1,200, $300 off its regular price. If that isn't enough, the 75-inch model is down to $2,300, a full $700 off what it retails for most of the time.