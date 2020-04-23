If you're spending a bunch more time at home and want a great smart security system to sure up your home's safety, this one-day deal on the 4-camera Arlo Pro smart home camera system at Best Buy.

It's down to $399.99 there which is a discount of around $100 off its regular price and a match for the low it set during Black Friday. Not only do you save on the camera kit, but you also get two Arlo smart security lights thrown in at no extra cost. Those will be added to your cart automatically. All told, you're saving over $250 versus the regular street price for these items.

Save on safety Arlo Pro 2 1080p 4-camera wireless home security camera system Thanks to their weatherproofing, these 100% wire-free 1080p security cameras are built to work indoors and outside, day or night. You'll also get two free Arlo smart security lights for a total savings of over $250. $399.99 $750.00 $350 off See at Best Buy

What you get with this package are four wireless cameras and the base station that unites all of them. The cameras are completely wire-free and don't require you to plug them in, although you will need to plug them in for certain features. They record in 1080p HD resolutions and can be mounted just about anywhere.

Some of those features that require the camera to be plugged in include Activity Zones, where you can highlight parts of your camera's view to receive motion alerts for those sections, and Continuous Video Recording. The camera can record 24/7 if you want it to, and you can even upgrade to an Arlo subscription plan that lets you store the nonstop recordings in the cloud. When plugged in, the cameras can also provide a "3 Second Look Back," which gives you the activity from three seconds before a triggered event (like motion detection).

The Arlo Pro 2 works with your smart home system including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, and most other protocols. You can view live video with just a simple voice command. The included smart lights also tie in with your Arlo setup for added security. They are wire-free, weather-proof, and offer 400 lumens of illumination, motion-detection, scheduling, and more.