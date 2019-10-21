Fossil makes some of the best Wear OS smartwatches around, in fact, our own Joe Maring called the Gen 5 Fossil smartwatch "Wear OS at its finest" in his review back in August. Now, the fifth-generation Fossil watches are getting even better — for iOS users, that is.

Thanks to a new update that's rolling out, the Fossil Gen 5 watches will now be the first Wear OS watches to support voice calls on iOS. Previously, the watches would alert you of calls but did not allow you to take the call on your watch.

Unfortunately, for users of other Wear OS watches, you cannot expect the same feature to come to your smartwatch. Fossil is making use of proprietary software in order to enable this on its fifth-generation Wear OS watches, and probably won't be too keen on sharing it with others. Sorry, all you Huawei and TicWatch owners out there.