The 2021 Formula 1 season continues and this weekend drivers and teams are heading to Ferrari's home turf where they'll race at the "Temple of Speed" and we have all the details on how you can watch the Italian Grand Prix on TV or online.

The Autodromo Nazionale Monza has been the home of the Italian Grand Prix since 1950 though the circuit was built in just 110 days all the way back in 1922. Monza has 11 turns, a circuit length of 3.6 miles (5.7km) and drivers will complete 53 laps before finishing the 190 mile (306km) race. Brazilian driver Rubens Barrichello currently holds the best lap record with a time of one minute and twenty one seconds which he set back in 2004.

Monza is an iconic circuit due to the fact that it is the fastest on Formula 1's calendar and features long straights with only six braking points. According to Brembo, which is one of the two official brake suppliers for Formula 1, Monza is one of the most demanding circuits for brakes. On a difficulty index scale of 1 to 5, the circuit earned a 4 just like the Spa which held the Belgian Grand Prix back in August.

As for the standings going into today's race, Red Bull's Max Verstappen has finally managed to overtake Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton after coming in first at last weekend's Dutch Grand Prix. While Hamilton finished 20 seconds behind his rival in second place, Verstappen's win gave him just enough points to make it to the top of Formula 1's 2021 standings. Surprisingly, neither driver earned a podium at last year's Italian Grand Prix as Verstappen had to retire from the race due to a failed power unit after his 33rd lap while Hamilton finished in seventh place. Will Verstappen be able to hold on to his lead or will Hamilton jump to the top of the standings once again?

Whether you've been closely following the 2021 Formula 1 season, the rivalry between Hamilton and Verstappen or just want to tune in to see all the action at the Monza this weekend, we'll show you how to watch the 2021 Italian Grand Prix from anywhere in the world.

Italian Grand Prix - When and where?

The 2021 Italian Grand Prix will be held at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza in Monza, Italy from September 10-12. One practice session will be held on Friday along with the qualifying session while a second practice session and a sprint session will be held on Saturday. The Italian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, September 12 at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm BST. Racing fans in the US will be able to watch the Italian Grand Prix on ESPN while it will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK, TSN in Canada and on Fox Sports in Australia.

Watch the Italian Grand Prix for free

Racing fans in Austria will be able to watch the entire F1 season for free this year as the Red Bull-owned free-to-air station ServusTV has split the broadcast rights with ORF. This means that if you live in Austria, you'll be able to watch the Italian Grand Prix for free on either ServusTV or ORF beginning at 3pm CEST on Sunday.

How to watch the Italian Grand Prix in the U. S.

If you live in the U. S. and have cable, you'll be able to watch the Italian Grand Prix on ESPN with coverage of the race beginning at 8:55am ET / 5:55am PT on ESPN2. If you happen to miss the race, don't worry as ESPN will show a replay on ESPN3 later on in the afternoon at 11am ET / 8am PT.

Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch the Italian Grand Prix on ESPN. Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to the network so you watch the race online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV - $64.99 per month - As well as giving you access to ESPN, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

Sling TV - $35 per month - In order to get access to ESPN, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Orange package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record 50 hours of live TV with its Cloud DVR.

YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to ESPN as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.

AT&T TV Now - $55 per month - AT&T TV Now's plus plan gives you access to ESPN as well as over 45 other live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

Watch the Italian Grand Prix in Canada

Formula 1 fans in Canada will be able to watch the Italian Grand Prix on TSN and the network's coverage of the race will begin at 8:55am ET / 5:55am PT on TSN 4 and TSN 5. You can also stream the entire race online with the TSN app on your smartphone and other mobile devices.

If you've already cut the cord and want to watch the Italian Grand Prix online, you can get access to TSN's content for as little as $4.99 for a TSN Direct Day Pass or $19.99 for a monthly streaming subscription.

Live stream the Italian Grand Prix in the UK

UK viewers with a Sky Sports subscription will be able to watch this year's Italian Grand Prix on the network's dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel beginning at 2pm BST. However, you can also stream the full race on your smartphone or tablet with the Sky Go app.

Don't want to sign up for a lengthy Sky Sports contract just to watch the Italian Grand Prix, don't worry as you can watch the race live on NOW TV with a Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.98 or a Sky Sports Two Month Pass for £25.99. NOW TV will also let you stream the race on your computer, smartphone, smart TV or other streaming devices.

How to watch the Italian Grand Prix in Australia

If you live in Australia and have a Foxtel cable package, you'll be able to watch the Italian Grand Prix on Fox Sports beginning at 10:55pm AEST / 8:55pm AWST on Sunday evening. However, if you happen to miss the race, there will be replays on Monday at both 7am AEST / 5am AWST and later on in the afternoon at 12pm AEST / 10am AWST.

Not interested in signing up for cable to watch the Italian Grand Prix? Don't worry as you can watch the entire event online on Kayo Sports. The service costs between $25 and $35 per month depending on the package you choose but new customers can take advantage of Kayo Sports' 14-day free trial to watch the 2021 Italian Grand Prix.

How to watch the Italian Grand Prix from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch the Italian Grand Prix in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch this year's race when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.