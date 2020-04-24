The WD Elements 12TB USB 3.0 external hard drive is down to $199.99 at Newegg today. This is one of Newegg's Shell Shocker deals, and it's a very low price for the 12TB version of the drive. Chances are this is a rebate being offered by the manufacturer because you can find this price at a couple of different retailers like right now, including B&H. The high-capacity drive normally sells for $220 or more, and you can find similar models like the WD Easystore 12TB drive going for as much as $250 at places like Best Buy.

So much room! WD Elements 12TB USB 3.0 external hard drive Includes fast data transfer speeds up to 5 Gbps thanks to USB 3.0 connectivity. The huge capacity means you can use this to store tons of data, including movies and music. Use it as a backup for your system. Plug-and-play with Windows. $199.99 $220.00 $20 off See at Newegg

The desktop drive is plug-and-play so is super simple to use. It is compatible with Windows right out of the box, but if you want it to work with Mac you'll have to reformat it. Remember that reformatting erases the data, so be sure to do this before you actually start using the drive.

The connection is USB 3.0. That explains its wide compatibility, and it also allows for super fast data transfers up to 5 Gbps. With all that space, you'll want some fast speeds so you can transfer everything as quick as possible.

Use this hard drive as a backup. It should be large enough for your entire system. Since it's not internal, it can serve as a secondary place to keep all your data safe. Or you can just use it as a central location for all of your media. Keep all your photos and movies in one place.