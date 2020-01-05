Ever come home to a flooded bathroom because of a leaky toilet, or a flooded basement due to a problematic water heater? Moen's new Smart Water Detector is designed to help detect these sorts of problems and alert you the moment they happen. When paired with a Flo by Moen, you can even utilize the new Flo app to shut off the water before major damage can happen, helping mitigate serious repair costs that happen with appliances that make detection difficult. Smart Water Detector retails for $49.99 each, or $129.99 in a three-pack and is available for pre-order at meetflo.com. It'll be available in March at Amazon.

Moen's Smart Water Detector is a small device that can be stuck anywhere in the home, and is designed to be placed near appliances and other areas where you might find water damage. Whether it's a leaky basement wall or a dishwasher on the fritz, Smart Water Detector is designed to sense the presence of water on the floor or in the air, high humidity in an area, or even freezing temperatures that could cause pipes to burst. Once a problematic situation is detected, Smart Water Detector will notify users through the Flo by Moen app and offer suggestions for solving the problem.