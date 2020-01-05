What you need to know
- Smart Water Detector helps find leaks caused by more than just pipes and alerts users of their presence.
- Smart Water Detector can also aid in prevention by detecting freezing temperatures and high humidity.
- Pairs with Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff to help manage leaks and conserve water usage throughout the home.
Ever come home to a flooded bathroom because of a leaky toilet, or a flooded basement due to a problematic water heater? Moen's new Smart Water Detector is designed to help detect these sorts of problems and alert you the moment they happen. When paired with a Flo by Moen, you can even utilize the new Flo app to shut off the water before major damage can happen, helping mitigate serious repair costs that happen with appliances that make detection difficult. Smart Water Detector retails for $49.99 each, or $129.99 in a three-pack and is available for pre-order at meetflo.com. It'll be available in March at Amazon.
Moen's Smart Water Detector is a small device that can be stuck anywhere in the home, and is designed to be placed near appliances and other areas where you might find water damage. Whether it's a leaky basement wall or a dishwasher on the fritz, Smart Water Detector is designed to sense the presence of water on the floor or in the air, high humidity in an area, or even freezing temperatures that could cause pipes to burst. Once a problematic situation is detected, Smart Water Detector will notify users through the Flo by Moen app and offer suggestions for solving the problem.
New and existing users will be pleased to find out that Moen has also upgraded the current Flo Smart Water Shutoff water monitor with FloSense 2.0. This algorithm upgrades better senses leaks and helps identify their exact position in the home via a combination of machine learning and user feedback, helping to customize readouts and statistics for each home. The updated app also features a new responsiveness level slider that can prevent erroneous water shutoff in situations where Smart Water Shutoff might be fooled by some funky pipework.
That redesigned Flo app includes support for multiple types of Flo devices in multiple different properties, which means Flo by Moen could become an extremely valuable tool in the arsenal of folks who own rental or vacation properties that they don't typically take residence in. It also helps more granularly identify water usage throughout the home, helping you identify dripping faucets, leaky toilets, and appliances that use more water than they should. Flo Smart Water Shutoff is available now at Amazon or Home Depot for $499.
Detection and prevention
Flo by Moen
Stop the leak before it starts
Learn about your water usage with Flo by Moen, which can help conserve water, lower water bills, and even detect leaks with its advanced detection algorithms.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
