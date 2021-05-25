FitXR is already one of the very best exercise & workout games for Quest 2, and it's about to get even better with the addition of the new HIIT Studio — a weekly set of high-intensity exercises that'll keep your blood pumping and your body sweating. HIIT Studio is the first big update since FitXR launched its monthly membership service. FitXR was among the first batch of games to launch its new monthly subscription service when Oculus added the option to the Oculus App Store just last month.

If you're not familiar with HIIT, it stands for high-intensity interval training and gained quite a bit of popularity over the past year as people had to hunker down throughout the pandemic. HIIT workouts are cardiovascular exercises that have you moving with incredible intensity for short periods of time, giving you breaks in between each session. Typically, HIIT exercises go either for a set amount of time or until you simply cannot take it any longer.

FitXR is launching HIIT Studio with 3 introductory classes that are free for all players, regardless if you've subscribed to their monthly workout plan. Members will then gain access to 2-3 HIIT classes each week from there on out in addition to the regularly scheduled daily workouts. FitXR's classes were already a great alternative to the more expensive Supernatural — the first VR game to launch with a subscription service more than a year ago.

Recently, FitXR has added a bit multiplayer update, which will let you workout alongside your friends for the ultimate motivation — and maybe a proper replacement for in-person gyms at a lower cost. There's also the dance mode for a more casual workout on those days you want to take off but know you shouldn't. All you'll need is an Oculus Quest, Oculus Quest 2, or any PC VR headset to jump in and sweat.