Fitbit Versa

Waterproof up to 50M

24/7 heart-rate tracking

App and notification support

Over four days of battery life Cons No built-in GPS

Fitbit Versa Lite

Available in more vibrant colors

Waterpoof

Heart-rate sensor Cons Lacks on-screen workouts

No local music storage

Doesn't track floors climbed

The Fitbit Versa and Versa Lite are essentially the same product, with the latter stripping away a few niche features in favor of a more affordable price. If you want the full-fledged Fitbit experience and have $200 to spend, go all out with the regular Versa. Otherwise, the Versa Lite is a really enticing package for its lower price — so long as you're OK with the compromises that come with it.

Two great watches for two groups of people

When Fitbit launched the Versa in 2018, it struck a winning combination. The Versa has the look, feel, and feature-set of a great smartwatch, while at the same time providing all of the features you'd expect from a flagship Fitbit fitness tracker. For someone that's in the market for a fitness-oriented smartwatch, it's a great choice.

In regards to those fitness features, the Versa does it all. It tracks your steps, distance, calories, floors climbed, and a variety of exercise types. There's a heart-rate sensor for 24/7 tracking of your ticker, a female health tracking platform, and you can even follow on-screen workouts right on the Versa's display. As for the watch itself, the design is lightweight, comfy and slim. Despite that, Fitbit somehow still manages to cram over four days of battery life out of just a single charge. Compared to most Wear OS watches that last around a day or a day and a half, being able to go nearly a full work week without charging up is pretty magical.

As for the "smart" features, the Versa brings a lot to the table. The touchscreen display showcases FitbitOS — a clean, simple UI that's really easy to navigate. Notifications from your phone are synced to the Versa, and when paired with an Android device, you can reply to these using emojis or pre-made messages via a feature called Quick Replies. You can also download apps, including big names such as Uber, Starbucks, Pandora, and Walgreens. The app selection still has plenty of room to grow, but considering how young it is, it's making decent progress.

There isn't a built-in GPS, meaning you have to bring your phone with you to map outdoor runs/bike rides, but thanks to local music storage for up to 300 songs, you can use the Versa with a pair of Bluetooth headphones and listen to your tunes at the gym while leaving your phone at home.

Fitbit Versa Fitbit Versa Lite Step and calorie tracking ✔️ ✔️ Sleep tracking ✔️ ✔️ 24/7 heart rate monitoring ✔️ ✔️ Female health tracking ✔️ ✔️ Floors climbed ✔️ ❌ On-screen workouts ✔️ ❌ Swim lap tacking ✔️ ❌ Local music storage ✔️ ❌ GPS When connected to phone When connected to phone Battery life Four+ days Four+ days

With the Fitbit Versa Lite, it does just about everything that the regular Versa does — save for a few omissions. These include:

Local music storage

On-screen workouts

Floors climbed

Swim lap tracking

Depending on your wants/needs, these missing features will either be deal breakers or have no impact on your buying decision whatsoever. If it's the former, the Versa is the better fit and still provides a lot of value for its $200 price. However, if you fall into the latter camp, you can save yourself quite a few bucks, pick up the Versa Lite, and get a great experience while keeping some extra cash in your wallet.

Fitbit was smart about the corners it cut with the Versa Lite. It doesn't feel like a lesser version of the normal Versa, just one that's more accessible for people with tighter budgets. Both of these watches are great, and no matter which one you end up choosing, you're in for a real treat.

