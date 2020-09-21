Limitless fitness watch Fitbit Versa 3 All the smarts you need Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 The Fitbit Versa 3 offers many of the updates users have been waiting for, including built-in GPS as well as the company's new Active Zone Minutes feature. You also get improved heart-rate monitoring technology, more voice assistant options, and a built-in mic/speaker that makes it easy to take Bluetooth calls on your watch. $230 at Amazon Pros Built-in GPS

Fitbit Versa 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 When worlds collide

Choosing between the Fitbit Versa 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is easy when you know what you're looking for in a device. If you want all kinds of health and fitness perks, you'll likely have your eye on the Versa 3. It has some other perks as well, like mobile payments, voice assistant options, and a built-in mic/speaker.

While the Galaxy Watch 3 has some great health and fitness features this time around, it's more focused on smarts than anything else. You'll have optional LTE connectivity, smartphone notifications, and an improved version of Tizen OS, and more. If you want to remain connected at all times, this smartwatch was made just for you.

Fitbit Versa 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Fitness for everyone

You'll still enjoy everything you loved about the last Fitbit Versa smartwatch. The new edition gives you the essentials: 20+ goal-based exercise modes, heart-rate tracking, advanced sleep monitoring, female health tracking, and Fitbit Pay. The company has refined its squircle design to include a larger display area, softer lines, more comfort, increased responsiveness, and faster, more effortless interactions. It comes in a 40mm aluminum case that is available in Soft Gold and Black.

Another important improvement is the introduction of the company's new infinity bands. You'll find that these bands provide better flexibility and comfort. The quick-release system makes it easy to switch your bands whenever you feel like it. The only downside is that old Fitbit Versa bands will not be compatible with this new system.

Fitbit Versa 3 Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm) Display 1.58-inch AMOLED 1.2-inch AMOLED Dimensions 40 x 40 x 12mm 41 x 42.5 x 11.3mm Sensors HRM, gyroscope, 3-axis accelerometer, altimeter, SpO2, ambient light sensor HRM, ECG, SpO2, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, ambient light sensor Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n Optional LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi b/g/n Battery life 6+ days 2-3 days Water resistance 5ATM 5ATM Onboard GPS ✔️ ✔️ Mobile payments ✔️ ✔️ Microphone ✔️ ✔️ Speaker ✔️ ✔️ Optional LTE ❌ ✔️ Electrocardiogram ❌ ✔️

The good news is that you get another day of battery life for a total of 6 days with typical use. You'll also appreciate having the fast charging feature when you're in a rush. You'll be able to charge your watch and get a full day of battery life after leaving it plugged in for only 12 minutes.

Fitbit Versa 3 users will also have access to the company's new Active Zone Minutes feature.

Fitbit Versa 3 users will also have access to the company's new Active Zone Minutes feature, which was initially released with the Charge 4. The watch will let you know when you've reached your personalized target heart rate zone during an activity.

Some other key features include improved heart-rate monitoring thanks to the new PurePulse 2.0 technology. Fitbit says this feature offers the most advanced heart rate technology on a wearable. Your watch will provide high and low heart rate notifications as well.

This Fitbit Versa 3 comes with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you can pick the voice assistant that best meets your needs. This feature is even more appealing thanks to the built-in microphone and speaker, which makes it easy to hear the responses on your watch rather than having to read it on the display. You can take Bluetooth calls when your phone is connected, too!

Fitbit Versa 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Next-level intelligence

Once upon a time, the Galaxy Watch wasn't much more than a classy smartwatch with some nice features sprinkled in. Samsung eventually realized they needed a line of wearables focused on fitness, which is how the Galaxy Watch Active lineup was born. However, the new Galaxy Watch 3 is changing things up a bit. This new model is a perfect mix of health and fitness features combined with a sleek design.

Speaking of the design, it closely resembles the original model. It's also available in two sizes: 41 and 45mm. The case has slimmed down a bit, but not by a whole lot The smaller variant is slightly more affordable, but it's still an expensive smartwatch nonetheless. The 45mm variant comes in stainless steel or titanium while the 41mm model only comes in stainless steel. The three color choices you'll have are Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Bronze.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 can now measure the amount of oxygen in your blood as well as VO2 max.

Many users will want to hear all about the new health/fitness perks on the Galaxy Watch 3. For starters, you'll now have advanced running analysis and improved sleep tracking. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 can now measure the amount of oxygen in your blood as well as VO2 max. The electrocardiogram (ECG) feature can detect irregular heartbeats that may be a sign of a more serious health condition.

The Galaxy Watch 3 comes with new built-in run coaching and recovery tools. You'll also have access to a library that's full of home workout videos on the Samsung Health app. You can cast to your television and follow along right form your living room. Once you're working out, you can view your stats in real-time.

It's not groundbreaking by any means, but it is worth mentioning that there's a new fall detection feature. When engaged in dynamic motion, your watch can detect a potential fall. As long as you have a network connection, the Galaxy Watch 3 can then notify your emergency contact of the incident and to share your precise location.

Fitbit Versa 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Which should you buy?

If you're in the market for a smartwatch that revolves around health and fitness tracking, the Fitbit Versa 3 is the better option here. It's a fitness tracker and a smartwatch rolled into one. That's not to say the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 misses the mark. In fact, it introduces some health and fitness perks that were lacking on the predecessor. However, Fitbit offers a more well-rounded experience in terms of tracking.

Those who want an intelligent smartwatch that offers many essential features might prefer the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. The company is no stranger to the wearable market and there's a reason that the Galaxy Watch 3 is one of the best Samsung smartwatches you can buy right now. In addition to GPS and optional LTE connectivity, you'll have smartphone notifications, mobile payments, fall detection, and a stunning design. If you're all about connectivity and smart features, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 may just win you over.

