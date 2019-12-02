In the smartwatch world, the Fitbit Versa 2 stands out as one of the best options out there. It has a gorgeous design, tons of tools for fitness/health tracking, and can perform an endless list of tasks thanks to Alexa being built right into it. We saw the Versa 2 receive over a $50 discount during Black Friday, taking it down from $200 to just $149. That was already a great deal, but now that Cyber Monday has arrived, it's been made even better. For a limited time, you can pick up the Fitbit Versa 2 for only $130 — a full $70 off its retail price. If you still haven't picked one up, now is the time to act.

As mentioned above, this is the second discount the Versa 2 has received in the last couple of days. We thought it was a steal at the $149 price is was previously being sold at, but the fact that it's now going for only $130 is insane. Best Cyber Monday 2019 Deals

12 Black Friday deals that survived until Cyber Monday I wore the Versa 2 for a good portion of this year, and it's stood out as one of my favorite wearables Fitbit has ever created. In regards to the Versa 2's hardware, there's a lot to like. The squircle design is clean, simple, and works with just about any outfit. Whether you're breaking a sweat at the gym or going out to a nice dinner, you can pair the Versa 2 with so many different kinds of watch bands and dramatically change up its overall aesthetic. I also love that it isn't too bulky, making it a good choice for both men's and women's wrists.

The AMOLED display offers vibrant colors and deep blacks, the 5+ days of battery life is some of the longest endurance you'll find in a smartwatch, and the built-in microphone allows you to use your voice to reply to text messages and talk with Alexa. You can use Alexa for anything you would on your Echo, allowing you to ask about the weather, set timers, control smart home devices, etc. As a fitness tracker, the Fitbit Versa 2 has it all. You can track your steps and miles, record exercises, use 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, and there's an impressive suite of female health tracking tools. All of the data collected by the Versa 2 is synced to the excellent Fitbit mobile app, giving you a central place for seeing your health data, connect with other Fitbit users, and compete in engaging fitness challenges with friends and family members. Rounding out the Versa 2's features, I really like having Fitbit Pay to pay for things at stores that accept Google Pay, Apple Pay, and other forms of NFC payments. Waterproofing is a nice touch as well, and you have access to apps like Starbucks, Walgreens, Uber, and more. You can use the Fitbit Versa 2 with both Android phones and iPhones, meaning that everyone can get in on the action regardless of their smartphone preference. This $130 pricing won't last long, so if you've been thinking about getting a Versa 2, this is the time to act.