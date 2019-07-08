What you need to know The new Fitbit redesign is rolling out to some users now.

The new app streamlines the design by using three tabs at the bottom instead of five.

The redesign has been seen on v2.95 and v3.0 of the Fitbit app and is dependent on a change made on the server side.

One of the best parts of the Fitbit experience has to be the app, and now it's getting a fresh new redesign. The first thing you'll notice are the tabs at the bottom. Instead of having five, it has now been consolidated into three tabs — including Discover, Today, and Community. The Today tab is now where you'll find all of your stats such as steps, distance, calories, sleep stats, and more. Pretty much everything that was previously in the Dashboard tab.

The Discover tab is where you'll add new tools in the Today tab to keep track of your sleep, heart rate, weight, and others. It also includes a section with exercise videos to help you find new ways to get in shape. For those of you searching for the missing Challenges tab, it has now been moved into Discover. So, from now on when you're looking to challenge your friends, family, or even yourself, just head on over to the Discover tab. The third and final tab is the Community tab, which remains largely unchanged. You'll still find your feed, friends, and groups located here.