Fitbit Sense vs. Apple Watch Series 5 Two worthy wearables

When it comes to choosing between the Fitbit Sense and the Apple Watch Series 5, it will come down to what type of smartwatch experience you're seeking. These two devices offer many similar features, but they're also different in some very important ways. It might seem obvious, but if you're an iPhone user, the Apple Watch Series 5 will offer the most seamless experience.

However, if you're seeking the newest technology and advanced features for tracking your health and fitness, you'll probably fall head over heels with the new Fitbit Sense. The stand-out features are the new EDA and ECG sensors along with a new skin temperature sensor. It's also the more affordable option and offers significantly better battery life than the Apple Watch Series 5.

Fitbit Sense vs. Apple Watch Series 5 The Fitbit Sense taps into all aspects of your health

The first thing you'll notice about the Fitbit Sense is that it remains true to the company's well-known squircle design. A closer look will show some attractive upgrades. The case is made of aerospace-grade aluminum and stainless steel with a biosensor core to provide users with a polished, high-tech look.

Another major design change, which can also be found on the new Versa 3, is the introduction of the new infinity bands, which is geared toward comfort and flexibility. The convenient quick-release attachment makes it much easier to swap out interchangeable bands when you want to try out a new look. Unfortunately, this new system is not compatible with any of the company's previous bands.

While there are a lot of new features on this health-focused watch, you'll also enjoy a fair share of familiar features. The Fitbit Sense is similar to the Versa 3 in many ways. You'll have 20+ goal-based exercise modes, 24/7 heart-rate tracking, sleep monitoring, female health tracking, Fitbit Pay, and Amazon-Alexa as well as Google Assistant. You also have a built-in mic and speaker, which allows you to take Bluetooth calls on your watch and hear voice assistant responses.

Fitbit Sense Apple Watch Series 5 Dimensions 40 x 40 x 12mm 40 x 34 x 10.7mm Display 1.58" AMOLED, 336 x 336 1.57-inch Retina display, 324 x 394 Sensors GPS + GLONASS, ECG, EDA, skin temperature, optical heart rate sensor, gyroscope, 3-axis accelerometer, altimeter, ambient light sensor GPS + GLONASS, compass, barometric altimeter, optical heart sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi b/g/n 2.4GHz, optional LTE Battery life 6+ days 18 hours Water resistance 5ATM 5ATM Optional LTE ❌ ✔️ Native sleep tracking ✔️ ❌ Skin temperature ✔️ ❌ ECG & EDA ✔️ ❌ Mobile payments ✔️ ✔️

The design isn't the only improvement. The Fitbit Sense offers the first electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor on a smartwatch. This feature will measure electrodermal activity responses, which can be accessed by placing a palm over the face of the device. Watch as your device detects small electrical changes in your skin's sweat level. You'll get a better understanding of how your body responds to stress. Take advantage of on-wrist and in-app stress management tools to track your progress and start living a healthier, happier life.

The Fitbit Sense has the company's latest PurePulse 2.0 technology with a new multi-path heart rate sensor.

The Fitbit Sense has the company's latest PurePulse 2.0 technology with a new multi-path heart rate sensor and updated algorithm, which will deliver advanced heart rate data. This technology supports another heart health feature: personalized, on-device high and low heart rate alerts. Another new perk is Active Zone Minutes, which is a newer Fitbit feature that alerts you when you've reached your personalized target heart rate zones during exercise.

There's also a skin temperature sensor that will detect changes that may be a sign of illness, a fever, or a new menstrual phase. Additionaly, there's a new electrocardiogram (ECG) sensor that will analyze your heart rhythm for signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib). This feature can be accessed by holding your fingers on the corners of the watch and staying still for 30 seconds. You'll receive a reading that can be downloaded and shared with your physician.

Fitbit Sense vs. Apple Watch Series 5 The Apple Watch Series 5 is one intelligent smartwatch

The Apple Watch Series 5 has come out with the same design year after year. It always has some new additions or improvements. This model is available in two case sizes: 40mm and 44mm. You'll also have your pick of aluminum, stainless steel, ceramic, or titanium finishes. Both models are compatible with interchangeable bands that can be swapped out whenever you feel like a change.

The Apple Watch Series 5 offers endless options for third-party app support.

Unfortunately, battery life continues to be a point of contention with this smartwatch. You'll have an estimated 18 hours of battery life, which pales in comparison to the six days offered by the Fitbit Sense. With that said, there are some areas where it succeeds. For example, the Apple Watch Series 5 offers endless options for third-party app support that will enhance your smartwatch experience.

On that note, this wearable is ideal for users who are solely focused on smartwatch features. You have optional LTE connectivity, which allows you to use all aspects of your device without your phone being present. Whether you're accessing apps, making a call, or streaming music, you can do it all. The built-in GPS and compass make it easy to navigate unfamiliar areas. You have access to emergency calls as well. It offers mobile payments with Apple Pay. When you have a question, Siri is available to help.

Fitbit Sense vs. Apple Watch Series 5 Which should you buy?

While these two smartwatches deliver some of the same benefits, it's the differences that will guide you to your ultimate decision. If you've been picky about choosing a wearable because you want to get your money's worth in terms of health and fitness features, the Fitbit Sense may be the perfect solution. The new ECG, EDA, and skin temperature sensors take your health tracking to the next level. You also get Active Zone minutes, improved heart-rate monitoring, longer battery life, and more voice assistant options.

The Apple Watch Series 5 does offer adequate health/activity tracking, but it's not quite as sophisticated as what the Fitbit Sense provides. With that in mind, you should consider this wearable if you're an iPhone user who wants a device that's focused on smartwatch features. It's worth noting that you'll pay more for it (especially if you choose the larger model or you add LTE connectivity) and you'll need to charge your watch daily.

