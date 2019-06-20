Accurate tracking in style Fitbit Inspire HR More activities and battery Samsung Galaxy Fit The Fitbit Inspire HR continues to be one of the most popular trackers in the affordable category, and with good reason. It's hard to beat the tracking accuracy, fashionable design, and connected GPS feature. $100 at Amazon Pros Comfortable, stylish design

It's a close call between the Fitbit Inspire HR and the Samsung Galaxy Fit. There's no arguing that they both bring a lot to the table, especially at their reasonable price points. However, depending on your personal preferences, it could come down to something as simple as wanting more battery life or a must-have feature, like preset quick replies or connected GPS.

Key differences

The most important thing to understand about these two devices is their differences. They're the same exact price right now and you want to get your money's worth when investing in a fitness tracker. While they're alike in many ways, there are a few key areas where they differ.

Fitbit Inspire HR Samsung Galaxy Fit Battery life 5 days 7 days Water resistance Up to 50m Up to 50m Sleep tracking Yes Yes Swim tracking Yes Yes Stress tracking No Yes Female Tracking Yes No Exercise/workouts modes 15+ 90+ Preset quick replies No Yes Number of shortcuts/preferred activities 6 10

Fitbit Inspire HR boasts 15+ goal-based exercise modes to choose from, six of which you can set as exercise shortcuts on your tracker. Due to the limited amount of information that can be shown on the small screen, you'll have to refer to the Fitbit app for more detailed stats, like route and pace information. Speaking of your route, this tracker offers the ability to use connected GPS when paired with your smartphone. While there's not a specific stress tracking feature, it does offer guided breathing sessions based on your heart rate. You'll also have access to female tracking so you can record the details of your monthly cycle.

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy Fit promises more than 90 workouts on the Samsung Health mobile app, ten of which can be set as preferred activities. While 90 may sound a bit excessive, some users might prefer to have more activity tracking options rather than less. In addition, this tracker also allows you to send preset quick replies from your wrist, which is not a luxury offered by the Fitbit Inspire HR. You'll have access to a dedicated stress tracking feature with this device too. Both of these trackers offer a form of automatic exercise recognition, so you won't have to do much when starting basic activities. When it comes to a more specific workout, you can simply hold the side key on the Samsung Galaxy Fit to start a workout quickly.

The most notable difference for many users will be the extended battery life you get with the Samsung Galaxy Fit. Typical usage is estimated to provide around 7 to 8 days of battery while low usage is estimated to last up to 11 days. That's a nice improvement from the Fitbit Inspire HR, which only promises up to 5 days of battery life before you need to charge it.

How to choose

Now all you have to do is choose one. Easier said than done? Maybe not. It's all going to come down to what you consider to be most essential in a tracker. If you absolutely have to have connected GPS, a comfortable yet stylish design, and female tracking, you'll be in good hands with the Fitbit Inspire HR. But if what you really need is maximum battery life, quick replies, and more activity tracking options, go with the Samsung Galaxy Fit.

From a fitness and convenience perspective, it's hard for us not to lean toward the newer Samsung Galaxy Fit. You'll have more options when it comes to what activities you want to track, a longer lasting battery, and the ability to send preset quick replies without having to take out your phone in the middle of a workout. They're both excellent contenders, but we're going with the new guy.

