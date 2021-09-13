A solid upgrade Fitbit Charge 5 Still one of the greats Fitbit Charge 4 If you're looking for the latest and greatest fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 5 is where it's at. It's equipped with advanced health sensors and tracking features to keep users informed and on track to achieve their goals. The new design is thinner and more attractive, too. $180 at Amazon Pros GPS, HRM, NFC

Activity/sleep tracking

SpO2, ECG, EDA sensors

AMOLED display

Attractive design Cons More expensive

Some features only available with Fitbit Premium There's nothing wrong with keeping things simple. The Fitbit Charge 4 is a good example of that. It has all the features most users need to enjoy their fitness tracking experience. If you don't mind the older design and lack of advanced health sensors, you'll love the Charge 4. $129 at Amazon Pros GPS, HRM, NFC

Activity/sleep tracking

SpO2 monitoring

Lightweight design

Affordable price tag Cons Not as stylish as Charge 5

Doesn't have ECG or EDA sensors

Fitbit Charge 5 vs. Charge 4: To upgrade or not to upgrade?

One of the most common questions in the wearable world is deciding whether or not you should upgrade when a new model hits the market. In the case of the Fitbit Charge 5 and Fitbit Charge 4, there's a lot to think about. Many times, upgrading to a new model won't be very different than what you experienced on the predecessor.

The Charge 4 is still one of the best fitness trackers out there. Will that change because the Fitbit Charge 5 is here? That depends on who you ask. If you want standard health and fitness tracking with some extras sprinkled in, the Charge 4 might meet your needs. If you want a more advanced user experience with new design elements and a color AMOLED display, you may want to think about upgrading to the Fitbit Charge 5.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is changing the tracker game

At first glance, you might notice the Charge 5 looks more like the Fitbit Luxe than the previous Charge models. It's the first in the series to offer a bright AMOLED display rather than a monochrome OLED. It also comes in a stainless steel case rather than a plastic one, which gives it a more premium look. Users will appreciate that the case is significantly thinner than previous models, too.

The Fitbit Charge 5 offers some other firsts, including the advanced EDA (electrodermal activity) and ECG (electrocardiogram) sensors. If you're familiar with the Fitbit Sense, you know it was the first smartwatch from the company to offer these perks.

Fitbit Charge 5 Fitbit Charge 4 Display AMOLED Backlit OLED Sensors 3-axis accelerometer, altimeter, optical heart rate sensor, SpO2, ECG, EDA, ambient light sensor 3-axis accelerometer, altimeter, optical heart rate sensor, SpO2 Battery life 7 days 7 days Water-resistance 5ATM 5ATM Onboard GPS ✔️ ✔️ Active Zone Minutes ✔️ ✔️ ECG & EDA ✔️ ❌ Fitbit Pay ✔️ ✔️

Those who are used to having basic sensors on their fitness tracker might benefit from a little background. These new sensors will allow users to measure their temperature and stress levels (EDA) more accurately. The ECG feature allows users to check for irregular heartbeats. It's worth noting that the EDA functionality will be available at launch, while the ECG app will be available post-launch in select countries.

Another new feature on the Fitbit Charge 5 is the Daily Readiness experience, designed to provide a better understanding of when your body is ready to work out and when it's time for additional rest and recovery. Users will be able to access this information in the Fitbit app each morning. You'll receive a personalized score based on several key metrics, including activity, heart rate variability (HRV), and sleep history.

Customers who purchase a new Fitbit Charge 5 will receive 6 months of Fitbit Premium for free.

Keep in mind that you must have a Fitbit Premium subscription to access the Daily Readiness feature. The good news is that customers who purchase a new Fitbit Charge 5 will receive 6 months of Fitbit Premium for free. This allows users to try out all new workouts, mindfulness sessions, recovery tips, and in-depth analytics.

One familiar feature on the Fitbit Charge 5 that you may recognize is the Stress Management Score. When you open the Fitbit app each morning, you'll be able to see if you're mentally prepared to take on more challenges or if it's time to rest and recharge. Fitbit Premium makes stress management even better. Users will have access to over 300 meditation and mindfulness sessions from popular brands and reputable experts. Some examples include Ten Percent Happier and Mindful Method by Deepak Chopra.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is still packed with other standard features to enjoy. You'll have built-in GPS, activity/sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, Cardio Fitness Level, female-health tracking, and much more. You also get Fitbit Pay as a standard feature, which is always nice to have. The Charge 5 is significantly more expensive than the Charge 4 and other trackers on the market. If you think the price tag is worth the new design and improved features, you'll be more than happy with this device.

The Fitbit Charge 4 is still an impressive tracker

Over the years, the Fitbit Charge design has remained fairly consistent. You'll find many of the company's usual design elements present on the Fitbit Charge 4. It maintains the same rectangular shape as the Fitbit Charge 3. However, this model consists of a lightweight plastic body, which is great for fitness enthusiasts. It has the same monochrome OLED touchscreen display as previous models. The Fitbit Charge 4 bands are interchangeable, so it's easy to swap them out when you feel like mixing it up.

One of the biggest differences between the Fitbit Charge 4 and Charge 3 is that the Charge 4 has built-in GPS. This is an especially impressive feat for a fitness tracker. Whether going on a hike or heading outside for a run, you can leave your phone behind and still use GPS to track your route during the activity.

The Fitbit Charge 4 was the first to offer NFC payments as a standard feature.

Another important accomplishment is that the Fitbit Charge 4 was the first to offer NFC payments as a standard feature. If you owned any previous models, you know that Fitbit Pay was only available on Special Edition models. Fortunately, users no longer have to pay extra for a model with contactless payments.

As you may know, sleep tracking has been a useful feature across the Fitbit Charge series for a while now. With the Charge 4, the company added a "smart wake" feature that uses machine learning to determine the optimal time to wake up the user every morning. Let's not forget about the Sleep Score feature, which delivers deeper insights into the quality of the user's sleep.

You also get theActive Zone Minutes feature that uses the heart rate sensor to determine when you've hit your personalized heart rate zone. During an optimal workout, you'll earn credit based on your fat burn, cardio, and heart rate zones. This feature will offer more details and give you a personalized number to work toward. The personalized heart rate zone is based on the user's age and fitness level.

Users will be glad to know that the Fitbit Charge 4 is equipped with all of the company's usual features. Some examples include automatic exercise recognition with SmartTrack, Cardio Fitness Level, reminders to move, female health-tracking, stress monitoring, and more.

Fitbit Charge 5 vs. Charge 4: Should you upgrade?

The best way to determine whether or not to upgrade to the Fitbit Charge 5 from the Charge 4 is to consider your health/fitness goals. Some people only need the basics when shopping for a fitness tracker. As you might've gathered, the Fitbit Charge 4 is a highly capable device with plenty of features to offer.

While you won't have the new design or AMOLED display, the Charge 4 still comes with built-in GPS, activity/sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, Active Zone minutes, and more. If you're on a budget and content with the Charge 4's features, it's still a great tracker that will deliver a great experience.

If you've owned the Charge 4 for a while and you're ready for a change, the Charge 5 might be calling your name. It's got tons of smartwatch-like features that take the user experience to the next level. Health enthusiasts who want access to every key detail will appreciate the new features, including the ECG and EDA sensors. The new design is also a major selling point and might be enough to convince some users to upgrade.

A solid upgrade Fitbit Charge 5 Health enthusiasts unite Those who want an advanced tracker with all the health sensors under the sun will likely want to upgrade to the Fitbit Charge 5. It has an attractive new design and some new health features that you'll love. If you don't mind the hefty price tag, it's a worthy upgrade. $180 at Amazon

$180 at Best Buy

$180 at B&H

Still one of the greats Fitbit Charge 4 Stick to the basics The Fitbit Charge 4 is still a pretty advanced tracker, but it's not quite on the same level as the Charge 5. If you're not in love with the new design and you don't need every health sensor possible, you might prefer to stick to the basics with the Charge 4. $129 at Amazon

$130 at Best Buy

$126 at Walmart