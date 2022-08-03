Fitbit Luxe and Charge 5 pick up new clock faces in a fresh update
Fitbit also officially announces the new Find Phone app for its fitness trackers.
What you need to know
- Fitbit has released a new update for the Fitbit Luxe and Charge 5.
- The fresh update includes new clock faces and the Find Phone app.
- Fitbit started rolling out the new app a few weeks ago to help users find their lost phones via their fitness tracker.
Fitbit has rolled out a couple of new updates to the Fitbit Luxe and Charge 5, giving the fitness bands' displays a fresh coat of paint and a handy tool for finding your lost phone.
The fitness company has introduced (opens in new tab) a new clock face called Bloom, which is available in purple and pink color versions. It's rolling out to both the Fitbit Luxe and Charge 5. According to 9to5Google (opens in new tab), the latest update for the Charge 5 brings the software version to 1.171.50, and the Luxe to 1.171.50.
Furthermore, an additional clock face is available for the Luxe. It features an analog time, day and date, and a heart rate metric. The new clock faces are long overdue additions to two of Fitbit's best fitness trackers, which were unveiled last year.
In addition to these customization features, Fitbit is also making the new Find Phone app official. The tool allows you to locate your lost or misplaced smartphones via the wearable devices.
The new app apparently started arriving on the Charge 5 and Luxe two weeks ago with little fanfare. Once it locates your phone, the app will be able to ring the device even if it is set to Do Not Disturb mode.
To get started, simply install the app on your tracker and open it after that. Tap "Find Phone" and your device will ring loudly.
The Charge 5 is Fitbit's best tracker yet, with advanced health sensors, a bright color touchscreen, and a stylish new design.
The Fitbit Luxe is a beautifully designed fitness tracker that does the majority of what most people want in a fitness tracker while also looking better than other comparable wearables.
