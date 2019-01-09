Amidst all of the madness that is CES 2019, we got an announcement for a couple new products that Chrome OS fans should be delighted to see. Coming from Brydge, the same company that makes the excellent G-TYPE Keyboard for the Pixel Slate, are the world's first wireless keyboard and touchpad that are designed specifically for Chrome OS.

Starting first with the wireless keyboard, it uses Bluetooth 4.1 and promises battery life up to 6 months. When it comes time to charge, you'll do so using USB-C. The body has the same navy blue color of the Pixel Slate, the keys are black with a square design, and there's even a dedicated Google Assistant button.

The keyboard's made out of aluminum and will be available in English (US), English (UK), and German layouts.

Moving over to the touchpad, it's also made out of aluminum and features a glass touch surface for a nice layer of elegance. It uses Bluetooth 4.2 to connect to your Chrome OS device and uses USB-C to charge up.

Brydge has yet to reveal any pricing information for either product, but with a release date of Spring 2019 currently scheduled, we shouldn't have to wait too much longer before that is revealed.

See at Brydge