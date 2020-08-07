The Galaxy Watch 3, which was unveiled at Samsung's Unpacked event earlier this week, has already started receiving its first software update. Unlike the first update for the Galaxy Note 20 series, which doesn't add any new features, the Galaxy Watch 3 update brings a bunch of features, including support for blood oxygen monitoring (via SamMobile).

After you install the update on your Galaxy Watch 3, you will be able to measure the amount of oxygen in your blood. However, the feature will not be available in Algeria, Angola, Canada, France, Iran, Japan, Libya, South Africa, and Thailand.

Apart from blood oxygen monitoring, the update also enables support for VO2max, which measures your maximum oxygen uptake during a workout. The update brings Advanced Running Analysis and Sleep Scores as well. While Advanced Running Analysis provides insights that can help users improve their running form, Sleep scores are aimed at helping users better understand their sleep patterns.

To install the update on your Galaxy Watch 3, you will need to use the Galaxy Wearable app. Once you open the app on your device, head to the Home tab and tap on Watch software update > Download and install.