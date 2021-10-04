Google's upcoming Pixel 6 Pro is rumored to be a pretty significant upgrade over the Pixel 5 in the camera department. It is tipped to use an upgraded 50MP main sensor and a periscope lens with 4x optical zoom. The first Pixel 6 Pro camera samples have now leaked online, courtesy of Brandon Lee from This is Tech Today.

Since full-size samples haven't been posted yet, it is difficult to judge the quality of the camera from these images. That said, they do suggest Google's answer to the best Android phones of 2021 will retain all the major strengths of the Pixel 5's camera. The photos appear to have plenty of detail, and the colors aren't oversaturated like older Samsung flagships.

Unfortunately, the video samples are both captured in portrait orientation in 1080p resolution, so we'll have to wait longer to find out if the video performance of the Pixel 6 Pro is better than phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The latest Pixel 6 Pro leak also gives us a better look at the phone's curved display. As you can see in the video above, the Pixel 6 Pro's screen will only have subtle curves, similar to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Unfortunately, it looks like many of the camera features that were revealed by a recent teardown aren't going to be available from day one.

The Pixel 6 series is expected to break cover at an event on October 19. According to a video posted by Lee last week, the vanilla Pixel 6 will start at €649 in Europe, while the Pro model could be priced at €899.