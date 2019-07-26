What you need to know
- Firefox Reality is now available on the Oculus Quest.
- The browser emphasizes security and privacy.
- The browser has several VR-specific features, including 360 video support, resize support, and voice search.
Firefox Reality is now available on the Oculus Quest. The popular web browser has several VR-specific features as well as the privacy and security features that are standard on all browsers from Mozilla.
Mozilla highlights the enhanced privacy features of Firefox Reality in the blog post announcing the browser's launch on the Oculus Quest. Mozilla has several privacy features on all of its browsers, but a few specific examples that you can tweak are how sites track you and how cookies are handled.
Firefox Reality also has several features that enhance the virtual reality experience including 360-degree video support, movie mode, resize mode that allows you to change the size of a virtual window, and the ability to enter immersive experiences. Additionally, Firefox Reality has voice search so you can look things up without requiring a virtual keyboard.
Secure VR browsing
Firefox Reality
VR-friendly browsing
Firefox Reality supports 360-degree videos, immersive experience, and voice searching to enhance web browsing within VR.
Oculus Quest accessories we love
The Oculus Quest has everything you need to run it in the box, but you can still add some accessories to enhance the experience and help you take it with you.
Oculus Quest Travel Case ($40 at Amazon)
This case will protect your Oculus Quest when you're on the go and has enough room for the headset and Touch Controllers.
Quest Deluxe Strap ($20 at Studio Form Creative)
This adds another layer of support to the head strap built into the Oculus Quest. It helps distribute weight across your head to improve comfort, which is important for longer sessions.
Panasonic rechargeable batteries ($19 at Amazon)
These batteries can be recharged up to 2,100 times and are a great way to keep your Touch Controllers charged and ready to go.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.