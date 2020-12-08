Source: StackCommerce
In every home and every office, there are a few corners where Wi-Fi does not reach properly. These dead spots can be pretty frustrating when you're trying to get things done. NetSpot Home Wi-Fi Analyzer helps you find and fix the problems, and it's currently 41% off at $39.99 for iMore readers.
NetSpot works as a surveying tool. As you move through your home, your laptop scans the radio waves. This data is then used to create a heatmap, showing you where the signal is strong or weak.
You can use the map to adjust your network, by placing extenders in key areas or moving the router. In addition, NetSpot Home provides a range of diagnostic tools, such as speed tests and a comprehensive list of networks within range.
To quote our own review: "NetSpot is top drawer. You won't find a better app for figuring out why your Wi-Fi isn't working the way you need it to."
It usually sells for $68, but you can get this Wi-Fi analyzer today for just $39.99 with lifetime upgrades included.
