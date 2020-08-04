With Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout being the talk of the town, and being available on PlayStation Plus, more and more people are starting to play it. This is a perfect multiplayer party game, but that also means you're going to be up against some serious competition. Fall Guys is all about practice and trial and error, so you (probably) won't win a total victory right away. With a few helpful tips, though, you'll be well on your way soon. Fall Guys Wait behind everyone

Now I know what you're thinking. This seems counter intuitive when you want to be the first across the finish line. In actuality, waiting behind the first wave of players is probably the smartest thing you can do. A lot of obstacle courses in Fall Guys involve trial and error. One course might have you walking over tiles to see which collapse or not, and in another you might need to jump into doors to see which give way to the path forward. Falling through a collapsed tile or barreling head first into a door that doesn't budge wastes precious seconds. What you want to do is let some other people do the work for you. Stay behind to figure out the correct path. Fall Guys Don't get too close to other players

We know this is easier said than done. It becomes a bit of a mess with 60 players in a confined area, and even though the weak are weeded out one by one, the first few courses are always chaotic. Bumping into other players will cause you to fall down or get knocked back. This is something you want to avoid, so it's best to try and stay a good distance from other players. If you get too close, players can also grab onto you and keep you from progressing, and you don't want that to happen. Fall Guys Dive and grab

If you do get close to players, grab away! You can grab other players with the right trigger and push or pull them along with you using the thumbstick. It's a fun little way to push them off of a ledge or stop them from making a jump. Grabbing is also important in the final round where you'll need to grab a crown sitting at the top of on obstacle course. It's not enough to simply walk up to the crown. You need to physically grab it. Diving is another useful move at your disposal. Not only can you dive out of harm's way or away from another players trying to sabotage you, but you can also use it to extend your jump even further. It may just provide the boost you need to make it across the finish line. Fall Guys Don't get comfortable with your lead

You hear this in almost every competitive game or sport, but I'll say it again anyway: don't become complacent. The best of the best have seen their leads vanish because they got too comfortable near the finish line. I've played more than a few games in Fall Guys where I had a comfortable lead on the rest of the players and then made silly mistakes — several times over — near the end of a course. This could easily cause you to get eliminated, so keep your head in the game. Fall Guys Use obstacles to your advantage

Like a course in Wipeout, many obstacles serve to knock you far off of the path. However, you can also use these to your advantage and actually get bumped closer to the finish line. If you time it correctly and approach some spinning obstacles from the right angles, you can gain large leads on other players without falling off of the course. Some other objects can be used to bounce on and propel yourself forward that way. You'll likely end up falling down once you land, but the distance you gain from doing so is usually worth the minor setback. Fall Guys Don't jump on seesaws or purple slime