What you need to know
- Fall Guys Season 2 will be medieval themed.
- Season 2 will feature completely new rounds and costumes to collect.
- Season 2 is set to kick off in just a few weeks.
During Gamescom Opening Light Live, Mediatonic gave us a tease of the upcoming season of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. The game, which has taken the internet by storm since its release earlier this month, will be receiving new rounds and costumes with a medieval theme. I have to say, I'm looking forward to see all of the wizards and dragons running around.
The new levels were detailed, but we can get a good idea of what we'll be doing based on the short gameplay shown. Like before, it looks to be a mix of obstacle courses, team games, races, and last man standing rounds for the crown.
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is currently available on PC and PS4. The developer has stated that it is focusing on these platforms right now and has nothing to announce in regards to any potential Xbox One or Nintendo Switch releases. If you're playing on PS4 right now, you can pick up Fall Guys for free through PlayStation Plus.
Anyway, if anyone needs me I'll be playing Fall Guys.
Win the crown
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
I can't wait
It's not free on PC, but if that's your preferred platform, it's not too expensive to grab on Steam. For anyone playing on consoles, you'll need the PS4 version. Season 2 is adding some medieval themed rounds and costumes for players to enjoy.
