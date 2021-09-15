Last month, a listing on the Wi-Fi Alliance website suggested that Fairphone could soon unveil its first-ever 5G smartphone. While there's still no word on when the phone will launch, a Twitter user has spotted listings for the Fairphone 4 5G on a Swiss product comparison website. The listings not only include renders of the phone but also reveal some of its key specs and features.

As you can see in the render above, the Fairphone 4 5G will have an all-new design that looks a lot more modern than the Fairphone 3+, which is one of the best sustainable phones on the market right now. It appears to have a triple-lens camera system on the back, while the selfie camera is housed within a waterdrop notch at the top of the display. Disappointingly, however, the phone has a large chin and the top bezel is also on the thicker side.