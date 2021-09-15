What you need to know
- Official renders and key specs of the upcoming Fairphone 4 5G have leaked online.
- It is tipped to come with a 6.3-inch display, 6GB of RAM, and a 48MP camera.
- The sustainable 5G phone is expected to start at €600 in Europe.
Last month, a listing on the Wi-Fi Alliance website suggested that Fairphone could soon unveil its first-ever 5G smartphone. While there's still no word on when the phone will launch, a Twitter user has spotted listings for the Fairphone 4 5G on a Swiss product comparison website. The listings not only include renders of the phone but also reveal some of its key specs and features.
As you can see in the render above, the Fairphone 4 5G will have an all-new design that looks a lot more modern than the Fairphone 3+, which is one of the best sustainable phones on the market right now. It appears to have a triple-lens camera system on the back, while the selfie camera is housed within a waterdrop notch at the top of the display. Disappointingly, however, the phone has a large chin and the top bezel is also on the thicker side.
As for the specs, the listings reveal the phone will come with a 6.3-inch display and 6GB of RAM. Fairphone will offer two storage options for the 5G phone: 128GB and 256GB. In the camera department, the phone will come equipped with a 48MP main sensor on the back.
Thanks to all the spec upgrades, the Fairphone 4 5G is going to be significantly more expensive than the Fairphone 3 Plus. As per the listings, the 256GB version of the phone will be priced at 639 Swiss francs (about $694) in Switzerland. WinFuture suggests the 128GB version of the phone will retail for around €600 in rest of Europe, while the 256GB version could cost between €640 and €660.
Samsung's foldables no longer have Premier Service, here's why that's okay
Samsung is changing its device protection plan for the new Fold 3 and Flip 3 foldable phones, and while it might seem like it'll cost a lot, experts say it's a good thing Samsung has made the change.
KIWI Quest 2 accessories review: get a better VR experience
We put KIWI's latest round of VR accessories for the Oculus Quest 2 to the test and let you know which ones are worth buying. From the facial interface replacement, the elite strap, upgraded knuckle grips with a battery compartment, and even a simple VR stand, these are the best yet from KIWI Design.
Google throws shade at the iPhone 13 using its old Nexus account
Google and other Android OEMs have taken to Twitter to poke fun at Apple after the company unveiled its new iPhone 13.
The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the best phone you can buy for long battery life
Battery life is one of the most important factors to consider when buying a phone. However, it's also important to remember that even though most manufacturers claim "all day" battery life, only a few live up to it. That's why we came up with a trusted list of the best Android phones you can buy with the best battery life.