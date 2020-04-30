In December last year, Facebook began testing a new photo transfer tool to allow users to transfer their photos and videos to Google Photos. The tool was initially available only in Ireland, but has since expanded to several other markets. Nearly five months after being introduced in Ireland, Facebook is finally rolling out (via The Verge) the photo transfer tool to users in the U.S. and Canada.

To begin transferring your Facebook photos and videos to Google Photos, you will first need to go to "Your Facebook Information" in Facebook Settings. Next, select the "Transfer a Copy of Your Photos or Videos' option and verify your identity by entering your Facebook password. In the next screen, you will have to choose Google Photos as the destination from the dropdown. After you enter your Google Photos password, the transfer will begin, and you will receive a notification once the process is complete.

The photo transfer tool, which was developed as part of the Data Transfer Project, is expected to become available globally sometime later this year. Once that happens, Facebook says users will be able to transfer photos to services from Microsoft, Apple, and Twitter as well. Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Twitter had launched the Data Transfer Project in July 2018 to make it possible for users to transfer their data from one service to another seamlessly.

