Facebook is now publicly testing dark mode on its mobile app

No more blinding white when waking up to a Facebook notification.
Brandon Lee

Facebook logo on a Pixel 4 XLSource: Joe Maring / Android Central

Facebook has long teased its plans for a dark mode on the social network's mobile application. The app seemed to lag behind many others that have added the feature long ago, even after Android and iOS both implemented system-side dark mode to their respective OSes. It seems that we're much closer to dark mode becoming a reality, as Facebook has finally begun publicly testing the setting on its mobile applications.

The feature was announced through a video tweeted by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong. The video shows a Messenger conversation between herself and tech comms manager, Alexandru Voica, the latter whom states that "maybe its time for the barrage to end?" before announcing that the feature is now rolling out.

The feature has been long awaited for users looking for something a little easier on the eyes. This is following the release of a dedicated dark mode of Facebook's various other applications, such as Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp, which were updated many months ago. Facebook's desktop application has had dark mode for several months now, so it was only a matter of time before the feature trickled down to the mobile client.

It was reported a few months ago that Facebook was testing dark mode for a small group of users globally. Now that testing has expanded, users can check to see if they're part of the testing group by visiting the Settings & Privacy section of the Facebook application. If available, users will be able to select On, Off, or System. Availability may vary as it's still being rolled out, and it's not clear how wide of a rollout this will be.

