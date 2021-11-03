Meta goes down, takes Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger with it

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is currently experiencing an outage affecting several of its apps. A cursory glance on Down Detector shows that Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger are experiencing increased reports of outages. WhatsApp appears to be unaffected by the outage.

It seems that the outage is affecting users' ability to send messages, with DMs not going through.

This would be the third time in just one month that the apps are down, including a massive outage in early October that knocked Meta's services out for nearly six hours.

Meta communications manager, Alexandru Voica, has addressed the matter, saying that the company is aware of the problem and that it's working to resolve it.

We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing Messenger, Workplace Chat and Instagram DMs.



We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience. #instagramdown — Alexandru Voica (alexvoica.eth) 💀 (@alexvoica) November 3, 2021

Meanwhile, the Twitter-verse has already caught wind of the outage and is seemingly both annoyed and unsurprised that Meta's apps are down yet again.

After the first two outages in early October, Instagram announced that it was launching an "outage alert" feature that would inform users in their activity feed if there are any technical difficulties affecting the app. The feature is currently being tested over a few months, presumably to a small group of users on iOS and the best Android phones, but will be expanded to more people "if it makes sense to."

It would seem like it makes sense.

