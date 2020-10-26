What you need to know Facebook is adding free-to-play cloud-streamed games to its Gaming tab.

Facebook's free-to-play cloud games are launching in beta on Android and the web initially.

You will not require any controllers or special hardware to play the games.

Facebook today announced the launch of several new cloud-streamed games that users can now play in the Facebook app on Android and the web. Unlike Google's Stadia or Amazon's Luna, however, it's not a standalone cloud gaming service. Starting today, Facebook users in certain parts of the U.S. can find new free-to-play cloud-streamed games in the Gaming tab. The initial lineup includes Asphalt 9: Legends, Mobile Legends: Adventure, PGA TOUR Golf Shootout, Solitaire: Arthur's Tale, and WWE SuperCard. Facebook says it will be adding more games, including Dirt Bike Unchained, in the coming weeks.