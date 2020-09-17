Facebook's social media services have gone down, disrupting communication for the billions who rely on them. The outage affects Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, all of whom have a userbase measuring in the billions.

With the services still down, users have taken to Twitter to complain about the outage and share memes, because it's 2020.

We'll update this article when Facebook shares more information or when the service goes back up, whichever comes first.

How to fix slow Internet problems with Comcast Xfinity