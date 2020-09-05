What you need to know
- Facebook is testing further integration between Instagram and the Facebook app.
- It's now allowing some users to automatically send their Instagram Stories to Facebook.
- The company has also begun integrating Instagram DMs and Facebook Messenger.
Facebook has long envisioned exploiting its control of the three largest social networks — Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp — by creating greater synergies between the three. It recently began the work of integrating Instagram and Facebook messaging as part of that effort. Now, it's also improving the crossposting experience for Stories between the two social media platforms.
As confirmed by a Facebook Communications Manager to @MattNavarra, the tech giant now allows some users to crosspost all their Instagram stories to their Facebook account automatically. While the option to share Instagram Stories to Facebook already exists, it currently requires a manual input each time.
CONFIRMED... by Facebook Comms rep: pic.twitter.com/MWSEcqp3hv— Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) September 4, 2020
The addition is also different from the current solution in one crucial aspect: while manually sharing a story to Facebook allows all your Facebook friends to view it (unless you change those settings), the new option will automatically restrict viewing privileges to only those Facebook accounts who are linked to an Instagram account and are also your followers on Instagram. This ensures that automatically sharing stories between the platforms will allow you to maintain control over who sees them.
Facebook, of course, also has its own built-in implementation of Stories, and those enrolled in the limited test will be able to distinguish between Facebook Stories and those which have been imported directly from Instagram via the color around the profile picture: blue indicates a Facebook story while the orange and pink from the Instagram logo denotes an Instagram story.
A new Instagram update makes the app more addictive with endless scrolling
The Blurams Video Doorbell system offers incredible levels of intelligence
If you're sick of paying monthly fees for a video doorbell, it's time to upgrade to Blurams. It comes with no hidden fees, free cloud storage, AI, night vision, and a sound and light alarm.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review: Too big to fail
Samsung's massive, beautiful and imposing Note 20 Ultra is one of the best phones ever made. But it's too damn pricey.
Huge Galaxy S20 FE leak reveals full specs and a familiar design
A new leak has revealed the complete specs sheet of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S20 FE. The phone will have a 120Hz Infinity-O display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging.
Bring home the title with the best Fantasy Football apps for this season
Are you ready for the NFL season? Better question. Are you ready for the Fantasy Football season? These apps make sure you can dominate not only the draft, but the rest of the season on your way to bringing home the belt.