What you need to know
- Oculus Link comes out of beta in October 2020.
- Oculus Link will gain support for 90 FPS.
- Facebook is working on an improved experience that makes it easier to access games through Oculus Link.
Facebook is all in on Oculus Link. The feature that allows you to play PCVR games on Oculus Quest headsets exits beta in October of this year. In addition to coming out of beta, Oculus Link is getting several significant improvements in the future, including support for 90 FPS in the "near future." Facebook outlines the upcoming improvements to Oculus Link and shares several other major announcements in a blog post.
During the Facebook Connect stream, the company explained that in its view, the Oculus Quest 2 with Oculus Link delivers a better PCVR experience than the Oculus Rift or Oculus Rift S. Facebook will stop making Oculus Rift devices in 2021, effectively replacing the Rift line with the Oculus Quest 2 with Oculus Link.
In addition to improving framerate for Oculus Link in the future, Facebook is working streamlining how players access their library of PC games with Oculus Link. The company is working on a "unified system experience that will let Oculus Link users see all their Rift and Quest apps alongside each other—and access native Quest features like casting." The new experience should come out this year.
Preorder now
Oculus Quest 2
Grab one while it's hot!
If the Oculus Quest 2 is anything like the original Oculus Quest, it's going to be hard to find. Facebook has improved seemingly everything with the second-generation Oculus Quest, making this the VR console to get.
Oculus Quest 2: Everything You Need to Know!
