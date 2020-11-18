There are a ton of VPN services out there you could try out this Black Friday , but ExpressVPN may well be the last. Not only is it our pick for the best VPN service of them all, but its latest deal makes it even more affordable to sign up than usual. For a limited time, you can save 49% off its annual subscription plan and score three additional months for free in the process. That means your subscription will last 15 months for less than $7 per month; the plan must be paid for in full at the time of purchase.

Stumped on which VPN service to choose? ExpressVPN's latest offer makes this one a no-brainer as it's already one of the best around. Score a year of service at 49% off and three free months along with it for a limited time.

We suggest using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network, just about any time you're using a public Wi-Fi network so you can keep your private data secure, but there are plenty of reasons why you should be using one while at home as well. Maybe you want to access a website that's only available in another country or maybe your favorite movie is available on a streaming service in another region. A VPN lets you alter the location of your IP so you can browse anonymously and browse as if you were located in a number of countries around the world.

VPN services differ quite a bit, from reliability to speed to price and more. Some services focus on providing more servers in a bunch of countries, while others focus on keeping the price low and the versatility high. ExpressVPN is really the best of both worlds. It's not the most affordable service, but it provides users with the best customer service, solid reliability, and VPN servers in over 90 countries.

To learn more about ExpressVPN, be sure to check out our review from earlier this year. You can find more of our favorite picks in this best VPN services of 2020 guide. Meanwhile, this list of the best VPN deals will help you search for even more affordable options if ExpressVPN doesn't seem like the right match for your browsing habits.

