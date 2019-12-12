Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian (available on Disney Plus) is everyone's new favorite Star Wars character, and when you get a good look at how gosh dang cute the little guy is, it's easy to see why. Even though The Mandalorian has only been around for a few weeks, and Disney has been holding back on releasing a flood of merchandise, there's a solid amount of amazing Baby Yoda-themed merch out there for you to wear and/or use proudly. Here's a collection of our favorites!
- Our favorite: Cute I Am, Adore Me You Must T-Shirt
- Simple tee: The Child T-Shirt
- Festive tee: Stormtrooper and Baby Yoda T-Shirt
- Vibrant colors: Baby Yoda Sunset Hoodie
- Funny hoodie: Kawaii King Hoodie
- Simple hoodie: The Child Hoodie
- Festive sweatshirt: All I Want For Christmas is Baby Yoda Sweatshirt
- Best mug: The Child Mug
- Stylized mug: Too Cute I Am Mug
- Best mug: Baby Yoda Travel Mug
- Perfect for travel: Stylized Baby Yoda Mug
- Cute beanie: Baby Yoda Icon Beanie
Our favorite: Cute I Am, Adore Me You Must T-ShirtStaff pick
Between the cute sentence in "Yodaspeak" and the giant picture of Baby Yoda himself, this tee cements itself at the top of our list. Buy it, you must.
Simple tee: The Child T-Shirt
This tee is great for people who want a simple design. It features nothing more than Baby Yoda looking straight ahead with the logo for The Mandalorian beneath him.
Festive tee: Stormtrooper and Baby Yoda T-Shirt
If you want something Christmas-themed for the holiday, you can't go wrong with this amazing shirt inspired by holiday sweaters. It's got Mando on it, too!
Vibrant colors: Baby Yoda Sunset Hoodie
This hoodie features a vibrant image of Mando walking on a desert planet within a silhouette of Baby Yoda that's filled with the warm colors of the sunset.
Funny hoodie: Kawaii King Hoodie
This hilarious garment depicts "regular" Yoda holding up Baby Yoda as Rafiki held up Simba in the other Disney classic, The Lion King.
Simple hoodie: The Child Hoodie
This hoodie features a design just like the simple tee on this list: Baby Yoda looking ahead with The Mandalorian logo underneath him. This one also has "The Child" written at the top.
Festive sweatshirt: All I Want For Christmas is Baby Yoda Sweatshirt
If you want something Christmas-y that will also keep you warm, check out this awesome sweatshirt that takes inspiration from classic Christmas sweater designs.
Best mug: The Child Mug
This 15-ounce coffee mug features concept art of Baby Yoda on the outside along with the logo of The Mandalorian, making it an awesome pick for warm beverage drinkers.
Stylized mug: Too Cute I Am Mug
This 15-ounce mug features a cartoon-y version of Baby Yoda smiling at you. What a great way to enjoy your coffee in the morning!
Best mug: Baby Yoda Travel Mug
This 20-ounce travel mug features Baby Yoda on the side in warm colors, making it our favorite travel mug out there.
Perfect for travel: Stylized Baby Yoda Mug
This 20-ounce travel mug has a cartoony Baby Yoda looking forward adorably while sitting in his carrier. You can make eye contact with every sip!
Cute beanie: Baby Yoda Icon Beanie
This simple, yet adorable beanie features a stylized version of Baby Yoda's cute little face on the front. There's also a nice pom-pom on the top.
Best socks: Baby Yoda Socks
This adorable pair of socks has a Baby Yoda on each cuff, allowing you to tell the world just how much of a nerd you really are. Wear them proudly.
Spotted socks: Baby Yoda Pattern Socks
These socks have little cartoon Baby Yoda faces all over them in a spotted pattern. For folks who want all parts of their feet covered equally by Baby Yoda.
Festive socks: Baby Yoda Ugly Sweater Socks
These socks were heavily inspired by ugly Christmas sweaters, and will be a great fit for winter and the holidays.
Talking plush: The Child Talking Plush
This adorable plush of Baby Yoda makes sounds straight from the The Mandalorian when you squeeze its body. You can preorder it now ahead of the May 2020 release.
Posable action figure: Baby Yoda Action Figure
This highly-detailed 6.5-inch Baby Yoda figure will be a great buy for collectors. It's available for pre-order now so you can get it right away come May 2020.
Bone broth and blanket-wrapped: Baby Yoda Miniature Figure Pack 1
This set of two Baby Yoda minifigures features one of him wrapped in a blanket, and another of him sipping bone broth. It can be pre-ordered now ahead of May 2020.
Using the Force and eating frogs: Baby Yoda Miniature Figure Pack 2
This set of minifigures has Baby Yoda eating a frog, as well as using the Force. It can be ordered now before the official May 2020 release.
Playing with toys and reaching for Mando: Baby Yoda Miniature Figure Pack 3
The final set of Baby Yoda minifigs features him playing with his ball toy and reaching for his Mando dad. Like the other figurines, it can be pre-ordered before release.
Tiny Baby Yoda: Baby Yoda The Black Series Figure
This tiny little 1.1-inch figure of Baby Yoda comes with a frog, his bone broth bowl, and his ball toy. It can be ordered now ahead of May 2020.
If we had to choose
Baby Yoda is the latest fad, and considering how cute he is, it's some well-deserved popularity. Though the merchandise available right now is a bit on the scarce side, there are plenty of gems out there if you know where to look.
If I had to choose one, I would go with the Cute I Am, Adore Me You Must T-Shirt as I love how it manages to be both funny and simple, and with a clean graphic design to boot. For something on the warmer side of things, I would 100 percent pick the Baby Yoda Sunset Hoodie, as I think the warm, vibrant colors look amazing and pop well.
Aside from the above, I also like the Baby Yoda Icon Beanie since it's cute but not overly attention-grabbing. Lastly, the Baby Yoda Travel Mug would be what I'd pick for an accessory, as I prefer normal Baby Yoda to stylized versions of him.
Disney was hesitant at first to release merchandise for Baby Yoda/The Child due to fear of spoilers, but now that we're deep into The Mandaloria's first season, the options are starting to appear. The market isn't huge right now because of this, but we'll be sure to update you with anything come your way. For example, Hasbro is releasing a line of figures starting in May 2020!
Oh, and sign up for a free 7-day Disney+ trial while you're at it.
