Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian (available on Disney Plus) is everyone's new favorite Star Wars character, and when you get a good look at how gosh dang cute the little guy is, it's easy to see why. Even though The Mandalorian has only been around for a few weeks, and Disney has been holding back on releasing a flood of merchandise, there's a solid amount of amazing Baby Yoda-themed merch out there for you to wear and/or use proudly. Here's a collection of our favorites!

If we had to choose

Baby Yoda is the latest fad, and considering how cute he is, it's some well-deserved popularity. Though the merchandise available right now is a bit on the scarce side, there are plenty of gems out there if you know where to look.

If I had to choose one, I would go with the Cute I Am, Adore Me You Must T-Shirt as I love how it manages to be both funny and simple, and with a clean graphic design to boot. For something on the warmer side of things, I would 100 percent pick the Baby Yoda Sunset Hoodie, as I think the warm, vibrant colors look amazing and pop well.

Aside from the above, I also like the Baby Yoda Icon Beanie since it's cute but not overly attention-grabbing. Lastly, the Baby Yoda Travel Mug would be what I'd pick for an accessory, as I prefer normal Baby Yoda to stylized versions of him.

Disney was hesitant at first to release merchandise for Baby Yoda/The Child due to fear of spoilers, but now that we're deep into The Mandaloria's first season, the options are starting to appear. The market isn't huge right now because of this, but we'll be sure to update you with anything come your way. For example, Hasbro is releasing a line of figures starting in May 2020!

Oh, and sign up for a free 7-day Disney+ trial while you're at it.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.