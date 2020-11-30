With savings events like Cyber Monday, it can be pretty easy for some deals to slip between the cracks. Discounts on things like smartphones and TVs usually grab all of the headlines, allowing smaller deals to go unnoticed.

We're doing our best to highlight deals both big and small that you need to know about, one of which being this massive discount on the Anker PowerCore Slim 10000. It's a 10,000 mAh power bank for recharging your smartphone, and it's on sale right now for 52% off its retail price 🤯.

That brings the PowerCore Slim down to a little over $15, which is a ridiculously small amount of money to pay for such a high-quality accessory. If you have a smartphone — Android or iOS — this is a deal you need to jump on ASAP.

You need one : Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 | 52% off at Amazon This may not be the flashiest Cyber Monday deal you see today, but it certainly is one of the most practical. Everyone needs a good power bank, and this one from Anker is now 52% off! The 10,000 mAh capacity is more than enough to completely charge your phone over two times, it's lightweight/compact, and backed by Anker's 11-point safety system. $15 at Amazon

No matter what phone you have, it eventually runs out of battery. Some phones last longer than others, but at some point, you need to plug in and refuel. This usually means having your phone tied to a wall via a wired or wireless charger, but that changes with a power bank. Just plug your phone into the Anker PowerCore Slim, and you can keep on using your phone wherever you'd like while getting a full charge at the same time.

Anker equipped the PowerCore Slim with a 10,000 mAh battery, which is more than enough to charge most phones more than twice. Anker also utilizes PowerIQ charging tech to make your recharges as fast as can be.

An LED light indicates the battery status of the PowerCore Slim itself, and when it starts running out of juice, you can top it up using USB-C or Micro-USB — the choice is yours. You get all of that in a slim and lightweight package, making the PowerCore Slim 10000 easy to take on trips when it's safe to travel again.

You'd normally spend $32 for the PowerCore Slim, but right now for Cyber Monday only, it's down to $15. That's a savings of 52%, which is so good you can't pass it up. Whether this is your first power bank or another addition to your growing collection, don't let this one pass by.