Best answer: Project xCloud has been in a testing and preview state for a little while now, but now Microsoft is officially launching cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The public preview ended on September 11, but starting on September 15, cloud gaming will move to beta status for Ultimate subscribers while Microsoft spins up its resources to meet the incoming demand. However, if you're a Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you can download the new Game Pass app from the Play Store, pair up a compatible controller, and get gaming!

Full cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate list

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Absolver

Afterparty

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Ark: Survival Evolved

Astroneer

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battletoads

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Black Desert

Blair Witch

Bleeding Edge

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bridge Constructor Portal

Carrion

Children of Morta

ClusterTruck

Crackdown 3 (campaign)

CrossCode

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders III

DayZ

de Blob

Dead by Daylight

Dead Cells

Dead Island Definitive Edition

Death Squared

Deliver us to the moon

Demon's Tilt

Descenders

Destiny 2: Forsaken & Shadowkeep (September 22)

DiRT 4

Don't Starve

Double Kick Heroes

Drake Hollow

Dungeon of the Endless

Enter the Gungeon

F1 2019

Fallout 76

Farming Simulator 17

Felix the Reaper

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tou

For the King

Forager

Forza Horizon 4

Fractured Minds

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Gata Roboto

Gears of War 1: Ultimate Edition

Gears of War 4

Gears 5

Goat Simulator

Golf with Your Friends

Grounded

Guacamelee! 2

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Hello Neighnor

Hollow Knight (Renewal)

Hot Shot Racing

Human Fall Flat

Hyperdot

Hypnospace Outlaw

Indivisible

Journey to the Savage Planet

Katana ZERO (Coming soon)

Killer Instinct Definitive Edition

Kona

Levelhead

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite

Metro 2033 Redux

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

Minecraft Dungeons

MINIT

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight

Moonlighter

Mortal Kombat X

Mount & Blade: Warband

Moving Out

Mudrunner

Munchkin: Quacked Quest

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

My Time At Portia

Neon Abyss

New Super Lucky's Tale

NieR:Automata

Night Call

Night in the Woods (coming soon)

No Man's Sky

Nowhere Prophet

Observation

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Overcooked! 2

Oxenfree

Pathologic 2

Pikuniku

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

ReCore: Definitive Edition

Remnant: From the Ashes

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

Rise & Shine

River City Girls (coming soon)

Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition

Sea Salt

Secret Neighbor

Shadow Warrior 2

Slay the Spire

Sniper Elite 4

Spiritfarer

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Stellaris

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Streets of Rage 4

Streets of Rogue

Subnautica

Surviving Mars

Tacoma

Tell Me Why (episodes 1-3)

Terraria

The Bard's Tale Trilogy

The Bard's Tale Remastered and Resnarkled

The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Gardens Between

The Jackbox Party Pack 4

The Long Dark

The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game

The Messenger

The Outer Worlds

The Surge 2

The Touryst

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Escapists 2

The Talos Principle

The Turing Test

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier (episodes 1-5)

The Walking Dead: Michone (episdoes 1-3)

The Walking Dead: Season Two

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Touhou Luna Nights

Tracks - The Train Set Game

Trailmaker

Train Sim World 2020

Two Point Hospital

Undermine

Untitled Goose Game

Void Bastards

Wandersong

Warhammer Vermintide 2 (coming soon)

Wasteland Remasterd

Wasteland 2: Director's Cut

Wasteland 3

We Happy Few

West of Dead

Wizard of Legend

World War Z

Worms W.M.D.

Xeno Crisis

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Like with Game Pass for Xbox One and PC, games will come and go, but this is the list that Microsoft has released to the world for the September 15, 2020 launch. And be sure to check out our roundup of the best games from this list if you're having trouble deciding what to play first.

Do I have to wait to play first-party games?

Nope! Microsoft has said that Game Pass subscribers will get access to most Xbox Game Studios and ID@Xbox titles on launch day, the same as everyone else. It's worth bearing in mind that not all games will come to the console and cloud gaming versions of Game Pass since some are limited to PC (such as Microsoft Flight Simulator).

How do I get started?

It's pretty simple. Once you've signed up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you'll need to get the Xbox Game Pass app for Android from either the Play Store or Galaxy Store, depending on your preference and availability. Sign into the account you used to sign up for Game Pass Ultimate, and you'll be good to go on that front.

What do I need to play Game Pass games on my phone?

Microsoft says that you will need a few things to get started. First up, you need an Android device running Marshmallow (Android 6.0+) or above, and that has at least Bluetooth 4. The good news there is that encompasses a ton of modern devices. So if you're thinking about an upgrade, be sure to check out our best Android phones for Game Pass.

Next, you'll want an external controller of some kind since most of the available games won't have a touch input layer applied. You can check our recommendations for the best controllers to get started with that requirement. Basically, you can use a lot of different accessories, including a PlayStation DualShock 4!

Finally, let's talk internet connection really quick. If you're on your home Wifi, you'll want to make sure that you're connected to the 5Ghz band for maximum bandwidth. You can also use mobile data, too, but whatever you're using, be sure it's at least a download speed of 10Mbps.

What countries is Xbox cloud gaming available in?

Microsoft has detailed 22 countries for the launch of Xbox cloud gaming for Android. Here's that list: