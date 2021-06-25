Google recently announced that its Stadia video game streaming service will be available for more Android TV devices. Before, people who wanted to stream games from the cloud to their televisions needed the aging Chromecast Ultra. While the Chromecast Ultra worked well and was bundled with the Stadia Controller, it was the only option to play Stadia games on the television. Here is a list of every Android TV model that will officially support Stadia.

That's not all

There are a few more officially supported devices. The Philips 8215 and 8505 Android TVs will support Stadia but are sold in regional retailers in Europe and Asia. The Xiaomi Mi Box 3 and Mi Box 4 also support Stadia but are mainly sold in China. There is a rebranded model for the international market as the Mi Box S, but it may officially support the service.

That leaves the Chromecast with Google TV, Onn. FHD Streaming Stick, and the Onn. UHD Streaming Device as some of the best options to easily start playing Stadia games on the television. The three are the cheapest on the list and do not require any assembly, such as placing it on a large TV stand or wall mounting. The other options may have more power than you need for a much higher price.

While this is the list of Android TV devices that will officially support Stadia, the game streaming service will work on most Android TV OS devices. Google said that those with different models can opt into an "experimental support" feature, though it warns users it is still in development and may not work perfectly. If it doesn't, the company also said testing it and submitting feedback will be easier for adding more officially supported devices in the future.