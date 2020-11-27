The Koss Porta Pro on-ear headphones are some amazing budget headphones currently down to a crazy low price of $19.99 on Amazon. The headphones more often sell for around $50 and have recently been going for $35. The drop to $20 matches the Prime Day sale for the lowest price in more than a year. The headphones are still going for $50 at other retailers like B&H even though the savings are coming straight from Koss Stereophones. Get the exact same deal price in black or black and silver.

Black Friday Koss Porta Pro foldable lightweight on-ear headphones You won't find a more durable and great sounding pair of on-ear headphones at such an inexpensive price. Great bass performance. A secure fit with multi-pivot earplates. Has two adjustable temporal-comfort zone pads that shift pressure and balance. $19.99 $50.00 $30 off See at Amazon

These are the sort of headphones where despite the cost you might just find yourself still using them a decade later. They are just that good and that functional. The price today is so ridiculous, too, for headphones that are this popular and have been excellent for so long.

The audio is highly detailed. While not quite audiophile status, you might be surprised at how good they sound. They're designed with deep bass peformance in mind as well so you can get your chest thumping when listening to your favorite tunes.

The Porta Pro are also very comfortable. They have a secure fit with an adjustable headband, and the multi-pivoting ear plates help you find the exact right way to wear them for your ears. There are also two adjustable temporal-comfort zone pads. These are designed to shift pressure and perfectly balance the ear plates on your ears. These comfort zone pads are what makes the Porta Pro so great because you'll find they really do help keep the headphones as comfortable as possible on your head.

The headphones also come with a carrying case. They can be folded up and collapsed to fit inside the case so you can take them with you anywhere. The wired headphones are compatible with any 3.5mm headphone jack, so they'll work with most platforms including mobile devices and computers.