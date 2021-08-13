Read on to find out how to watch Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time and stream the new feature-length anime movie online from anywhere in the world.

Having already wowed anime fans in Japan earlier this year, the long wait for the international release of Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time is now here, with the movie now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

The fourth and reported final chapter in the hugely popular "Rebuild of Evangelion" series, fans of the previous installments were left to wait an agonizing nine years for this concluding installment thanks to a host of production delays.

Part of writer and director Hideaki Anno's Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise, this series of movie adaptations have "rebuilt" the plot of the often confusing original TV show from the 1990's, making them a great deal more accessible to a wider audience.

Set in a post-apocalyptic vision of the future with the world tormented by destructive Angels, the only thing that can prevent armageddon are the Evangelion - massive bio-machine mecha piloted by human survivors of the conflict.

The story takes off 15 years after the 'Second Impact' wiped out half the human population, with the film following young teen survivor Shinji and friends Rei and Asuka as they desperately seek shelter on the outskirts of war-torn Tokyo-3.

Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time: Where and when?

This much-anticipated Evangelion 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon A Time premieres on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service worldwide this Friday, August 13.

Watch Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time online from outside your country

We have details of how to watch the final installment of this anime classic in the US, UK, Australia and Canada further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream the special online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

