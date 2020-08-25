Not a fan of manual labor? Let the discounted Eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid do the cleaning for you. Right now, Woot is offering it for $359.99 which is $190 off its regular price at Amazon and elsewhere and the best discount it has seen since its release. Make the most of this one-day deal so you can put your feet up and let it take care of the vacuuming and mopping for you.

The RoboVac L70 Hybrid offers two and a half hours of constant, powerful suction before returning itself to its charging base when the battery is low. It is suitable for hard floors and medium-pile carpets, and has object and ledge detection to stop it bumping into your things or falling down stairs. It has iPath Laser Navigation and A.I. Map Technology for an efficient cleaning path, super-strong 2200Pa suction power, as well as the ability to mop your floors in addition to vacuuming them. You can also set virtual boundaries so that the L70 only mops and cleans where needed.

While you can set a 7-day schedule so that the vacuum cleans at times that suit you, the best part about this RoboVac is its Alexa compatibility. Using a device like the Amazon Echo, you can simply ask Alexa to set the RoboVac going at any time without lifting a finger.

This is one of the best robot vacuum deals available right now, though the deal is only available today or until sold out. Don't miss your chance to snag it at this new low price.

Shipping at Woot is generally $6 per order, though you can score free shipping by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you're not a Prime member already, consider starting a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to all of Prime's usual perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, Prime Gaming, and much more. Amazon even has a page dedicated to exclusive members-only discounts.