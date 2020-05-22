Learning is easier when it's fun. Sometimes you just have to bury your nose in a book and figure something out, but sometimes you can learn by playing games and doing activities that hold your interest. That's what ABC Mouse and Adventure Academy do. These are websites built for kids to help them learn essentials like math and language, and they do it through games and activities and reward systems that encourage kids to dig deeper. Right now you can get three months of ABC Mouse for $9.95 and three months of Adventure Academy for $9.99. Choose one or both. ABC Mouse is for kids aged 2 to 8, and Adventure Academy skews a little older than that (8 to 13). Whether you have multiple kids that can learn or just one who needs to be really engaged with multiple programs, you can tailor the sites to your needs. Best VPN providers 2020: Learn about ExpressVPN, NordVPN & more These services normally cost $10 a month, so this is essentially a "Buy One, Get Two Free" situation. After the three months are up, your subscriptions will both automatically renew for $10 a month.

Discount Learning ABC Mouse 3 months subscription Both programs have games and activities for children from ages 2 to 8 and older. Use them on computers or mobile devices. Has a progressive learning system with rewards and more than 9,000 activities. $9.95 $29.85 $20 off See at ABC Mouse

ABC Mouse calls itself an "Early Learning Academy," and it's designed with 850 lessons and more than 9,000 different activities to help keep your child's attention and teach new things. Your kids will be given a wide variety of things to do like reading books, painting pictures, listening to music, and more. They can explore different locations like zoos and farms, and the whole time the website uses different reward systems and learning paths to guide them along to newer and more advanced activities. While it does follow a set ciriculum, there's nothing stopping you from customizing it or letting your child explore out of sequence. The website will track everything and show you the results. If your kid is excelling in one place, maybe you try out some harder lessons. If they are struggling, maybe you look for a different activity teaching a similar lesson.